Lexington SC to Host College Night Featuring $1,000 Halftime Jersey Race Prize, Giveaways and More on September 5
Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - It's shaping up to be an exciting night at Lexington SC Stadium as the lads host North Carolina FC for College Night and $1.50 Beer Night, presented by CELSIUS.
Fans 21 and older can enjoy $1.50 beers all match long, making this the perfect game to bring your friends, rep your school colors and pack the stands with energy.
At halftime, the fun continues with the CELSIUS Jersey Race, where college students will compete for bragging rights and prizes while keeping the stadium buzzing. The winner will receive $750 while second place will be awarded $250.
Sign ups for the race will be at the table located near the Celsius booth. Fans must show a valid student ID to be eligible to participate.
Two lucky fans will also be randomly selected to win premium giveaways: a pair of Apple AirPods Max or a Stanley Cooler.
With Lexington SC facing off against North Carolina FC and all the off-field excitement, this is a matchday experience you won't want to miss.
Match Details:
Opponent: North Carolina FC
Theme Night: College Night & $1.50 Beer Night
Presented by: Celsius
Halftime: Celsius Jersey Race
Giveaways: Apple AirPods Max & Stanley Cooler (randomly selected winners)
