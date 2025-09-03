Lexington SC to Host College Night Featuring $1,000 Halftime Jersey Race Prize, Giveaways and More on September 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. - It's shaping up to be an exciting night at  Lexington SC Stadium  as the lads host  North Carolina FC  for  College Night  and  $1.50 Beer Night, presented by  CELSIUS.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy  $1.50 beers all match long, making this the perfect game to bring your friends, rep your school colors and pack the stands with energy.

At  halftime, the fun continues with the  CELSIUS Jersey Race, where college students will compete for bragging rights and prizes while keeping the stadium buzzing. The winner will receive $750 while second place will be awarded $250.

Sign ups for the race will be at the table located near the Celsius booth. Fans must show a valid student ID to be eligible to participate.

Two lucky fans will also be randomly selected to win premium giveaways: a pair of  Apple AirPods Max  or a  Stanley Cooler.

With Lexington SC facing off against North Carolina FC and all the off-field excitement, this is a matchday experience you won't want to miss.

Match Details:

Opponent:  North Carolina FC

Theme Night:  College Night & $1.50 Beer Night

Presented by:  Celsius

Halftime:  Celsius Jersey Race

Giveaways:  Apple AirPods Max & Stanley Cooler (randomly selected winners)







