Jamaica Calls up LouCity's Lambert for World Cup Qualifiers

Louisville City FC midfielder Kevon Lambert

Kevon Lambert's standout play at the club level earned him a call up to Jamaica's national team for a pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A 28-year-old midfielder on loan to LouCity from Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake, Lambert could add to a lengthy international career this month. Jamaica plays Bermuda at 6 p.m. Friday before facing Trinidad and Tobago at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"For me, it means everything," Lambert said. "It's always a pleasure, it's always a joy to put on the national team jersey and rep my country. I take pride in that. It's always something that I enjoy doing, to go there and gather and play with my fellow Jamaican brothers."

Qualifying continues through November as Jamaica seeks to make the field for a highly anticipated World Cup played next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Since making his senior national team debut in 2017, Lambert has gone on to number 28 caps for the Reggae Boyz. Most recently, he made an appearance during Jamaica's 2024 Copa América run.

Lambert has established himself as a fixture in LouCity's midfield this season, starting 12 of the 19 league games in which he's played so far. He registered his first assist in purple July 19 in a 1-1 draw with FC Tulsa before scoring the opener August 2 in a 4-1 win over North Carolina FC. Most recently, he scored the game-winning goal last Saturday when helping City rally to a 3-1 victory over Indy Eleven.

Lambert's call up is LouCity's first to a senior national team since academy graduate Josh Wynder made the U.S. Men's National Team in 2023. Previous City players to represent Jamaica include Devon "Speedy" Williams and Shaun Francis.

While Lambert will miss this weekend's trip to play Rhode Island FC, he'll be back available for selection Saturday, September 13, when LouCity travels to play Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Both of Jamaica's qualifying games this window will stream on Paramount+, with the Trinidad and Tobago matchup also available on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

