Indy Eleven Earns Huge Road Victory

Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Hartford, Conn. - Indy Eleven recorded its fifth clean sheet of the season to earn a huge 2-0 road victory at USL Championship Eastern Conference opponent Hartford Athletic on Wednesday night.

Goalkeepers Reice Charles-Cook and Hunter Sulte combined for seven saves in the game. Charles-Cook started his third consecutive match and made two stops in the first half on shots from Hartford forward Kyle Anderson, along with a sliding cover outside the six in the 28th minute. It was the 13th time this season that the Boys in Blue have not allowed a first-half goal, the second-most in the league.

Sulte came on in the second half for his first action since the USL Jägermeister Cup quarter-final on August 20. He was tested immediately, stopping forward Michee Ngalina in the 48th and again with a diving save to his left in the 51st.

In the 55th minute, Sulte made a reaction save on Samuel Careaga's close-range effort, with the rebound attempt by Careaga just missing wide. Defender Ben Ofeimu came up big in the 60th minute with a block of another Ngalina scoring chance.

Sulte made all five saves in the first 22 minutes of the second half to record his most saves in a match since July 18 at North Carolina FC. In his two-year Indy Eleven career, the 23-year-old Sulte has made 125 saves for the most in the team's USL Championship era (2018-). The 6'7 Sulte also tops the franchise USLC list in career shutouts with 13.5.

For the second straight game, the Boys in Blue scored first in the game's first three minutes. Midfielder Jack Blake played a ball from the air down in the left side of the area and uncorked a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner of the net for his team-leading eighth goal this season and the 40th in his USL Championship regular-season career.

Blake's goal is the sixth time this season that Indy Eleven has scored in the first 15 minutes, good for second in the league. The Boys in Blue have scored 19 first-half goals, ranking third in the USLC.

After withstanding Hartford's offensive onslaught in the second half, captain Aodhan Quinn started the counterattack that produced a valuable insurance goal with a long ball clearance from inside his own area. Forward Romario Williams chased the ball down outside the Hartford area and drew goalkeeper Antony Siaha toward him to free up forward Maalique Foster. Foster waited patiently for a defender to go by him, then buried his third goal of the season to make it 2-0. It is Foster's 22nd USLC career goal and it was Williams' 12th career assist.

The victory puts the Boys in Blue back in a playoff position with eight games left in the regular season.

Indy Eleven continues its season-long three-game USLC road swing at Charleston Battery on Saturday at 7:30 pm on ESPN+.

The Boys in Blue's next home game is Hispanic Heritage on Sunday, September 21 at 5 pm vs. Birmingham Legion FC at Carroll Stadium.

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:0 Hartford Athletic

Wed., Sept. 3, 2025 - 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Health Stadium | Hartford, Conn.

Weather: Sunny, 68 degrees

Attendance: 4,966

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 7-10-5 (-5), 26 pts; #8 in Eastern Conference

Hartford Athletic: 8-9-5 (5), 29 pts; #5 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Jack Blake 3'

IND - Maalique Foster (Romario Williams) 76'

Discipline Summary

HFD - Antony Siaha (caution) 65'

IND - Romario Williams (caution) 78'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Reice Charles-Cook (Hunter Sulte 45'), James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Cam Lindley, James Murphy (Brian Schaefer 61'), Maalique Foster (Elliot Collier 77'), Jack Blake, Romario Williams (Edward Kizza 77'), Elvis Amoh (Bruno Rendón 62').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Finn McRobb, Brem Soumaoro.

Hartford Athletic Line-Up: Antony Siaha, Baboucarr Njie, Jordan Scarlett, Adrián Diz Pe, Junior Moreira (Jonathan Jimenez 67'), Samuel Careaga, Marlon Hairston (Jack Panayotou 78'), Sebastian Anderson (Adewale Obalola 78'), Michee Ngalina, Joseph Farrell, Kyle Edwards.

Hartford Athletic Subs Not Used: Beverly Makanglia, John Berner, TJ Presthus, Justin DiCarlo.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.