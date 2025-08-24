Jack Blake Records 6th Career Brace in 3-2 Win

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake recorded his sixth career brace to lead the Boys in Blue to a 3-2 victory over Miami FC at Carroll Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 late in the first half, captain Aodhan Quinn deflected a pass in the midfield to Blake, who fed forward Edward Kizza. Kizza made a spin move and delivered the ball in space to forward Maalique Foster, who made a diagonal pass to the edge of the box to Blake. Blake took one dribble inside the area and drew contact, resulting in a penalty kick. The Nottingham, England, native then converted his 10th consecutive PK in the last two seasons for the Boys in Blue to tie it 1-1 just prior to halftime.

Indy Eleven midfielder Cam Lindley subbed in to start the second half and made his presence felt immediately. In the 51st minute, Lindley took a free kick on the left side and delivered a perfect cross toward the back post to defender Pat Hogan, who flicked it into the right corner of the net to give the Boys in Blue a 2-1 lead. It is Hogan's second goal this season, with the first coming in the season opener at Miami FC off a set piece from Blake.

Lindley became the 23rd player in USL Championship history to record 30 assists in regular-season play. Prior to the match, Lindley was honored for becoming the fifth player in franchise history to play 100 matches. He is fourth all-time with 104 career games played.

In the 69th minute, Foster and Blake teamed up again for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Foster handled a clearance in the center of the field, took one dribble, and passed it to Blake just outside the area. Blake took one touch to the left and uncorked a left-footed banger into the top left corner of the net to give the Boys in Blue a 3-1 lead.

Blake has a team-high seven goals this season and 20 in his three seasons with Indy Eleven. That total is second in the team's USLC era behind Tyler Pasher's 24. Blake now has 39 career goals.

The victory moved the Boys in Blue into a playoff position at the 2/3 point of the 30-game regular season schedule.

The Boys in Blue host Eastern Conference leader Louisville City FC next Saturday at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium for "Mystery at the Mike".

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 3:2 Miami FC

Sat., Aug. 23, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Partly sunny, 80 degrees

Attendance: 9,942

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 6-9-5 (-5), 23 pts; #8 in Eastern Conference

Miami FC: 5-11-5 (-13), 20 pts; #11 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

MIA - Francisco Bonfiglio (Cristian Vázquez) 21'

IND - Jack Blake (penalty) 45'+1

IND - Pat Hogan (Cam Lindley) 51'

IND - Jack Blake (Maalique Foster) 69'

MIA - Kevin Hoyos 90'+1

Discipline Summary

IND - James Murphy (caution) 28'

IND - Ben Ofeimu (caution) 35'

MIA - Matías Romero (caution) 39'

MIA - Francisco Bonfiglio (caution) 72'

MIA - Daltyn Knutson (caution) 77'

IND - Aodhan Quinn (caution) 85'

MIA - Nicolás Campisi (caution) 90'+6

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Reice Charles-Cook, James Musa, Pat Hogan, Ben Ofeimu, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy (Cam Lindley 45'), Maalique Foster (Elliot Collier 79'), Jack Blake, Bruno Rendon, Elvis Amoh (Romario Williams 79'), Edward Kizza (Brem Soumaoro 87').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Hunter Sulte, Josh O'Brien, Oliver Brynéus, Ryan Hunsucker.

Miami FC Line-Up: Nicolás Campisi, Jonathan Ricketts (Alejandro Mitrano 70'), César García, Daltyn Knutson, Nicolás Cardona (Deian Verón 63'), Bolu Akinyode, Matías Romero, Cristian Vázquez, Sebastián Blanco (Allen Gavilanes 12'), Lucas Melano (Kevin Hoyos 70'), Francisco Bonfiglio.

Miami FC Subs Not Used: Tobias Zarate, Francesco Celeste, Felipe Rodriguez, Alexander Naranjo, Diego Mello.







