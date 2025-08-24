Lexington Sporting Club Men Rally Late to Defeat Oakland Roots, 2-1
Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington Sporting Club delivered a dramatic finish at home on Saturday night, scoring twice in the final minutes to beat Oakland Roots SC 2-1 at Lexington SC Stadium.
Oakland grabbed the lead in the sixth minute when forward Peter Wilson (#9) redirected a long ball from Neveal Hackshaw (#3) into the net, quieting the home crowd early. The visitors held that advantage for much of the match as Lexington pressed forward, searching for an equalizer.
The breakthrough came in the 82nd minute. Forward Cory Burke (#19) powered in a diving header at the near post, meeting a driven cross from defender Joe Hafferty (#2) to tie the match.
With momentum swinging, Lexington pushed forward again, and Hafferty provided the decisive moment in stoppage time. After creating the equalizer, he turned finisher, sliding into the box to tap home the winner.
The victory capped a comeback that showcased Lexington's resilience and delivered another memorable night at home.
QUOTE SHEET
Lexington SC // August 23, 2025
Terry Boss On the atmosphere on the night...
"This game in one word, resilient. I think it was one of those things. We gave up on an early goal and we told the guys at halftime that, man, you guys played a good half. Don't let an external circumstance tell you how you're playing, so come back in the second half with the same confidence, and we were pretty confident that we would be able to take care of business. Then to be able to watch the guys build on the momentum that they created was special. The fans helped push us through it at the end, and it's what we want to give to the fans in mind." On his mentality right now...
"I'm just excited for the guys. Being able to build momentum in games. Being able to build momentum in from game to game is so important, and so, you know, we've taken our share of bumps and bruises, and we've learned from all of them. This was another experience where we've been down before, and we didn't panic, and the guys didn't flinch. They kept playing, and I just couldn't be more proud of how they handled a little bit of adversity." Joe Hafferty On his goal tonight...
"It's a lot of hard work. From the coaching staff, the technical staff, everyone. We know how we want to play. We try to execute it. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't. It worked out that time and I was in the right place, right time, and very fortunate that time. So, happy with the win." On What was going through his head ...
"Don't miss (laughter) No yeah, all the work's been done at that point. You know, just make contact and trust my teammates. I saw Kieran (Sargeant) making the run, I knew he was going to get there. He's quick. He gets to the end zone all the time, so just got to trust my teammates to be at the right spot and the rest will take care of itself."
Written By: Emily Fields
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2025
- Republic FC Blanked by El Paso Locomotive FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Rallies Late to Defeat Oakland Roots, 2-1 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington SC's Women Open Season with 3-3 Draw at Fort Lauderdale United FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Legion FC Splits Points at Home Against Riverhounds - Birmingham Legion FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Men Rally Late to Defeat Oakland Roots, 2-1 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Dallas Trinity FC Comes up Victorious in Season Opener, Takes Down Spokane Zephyr FC, 2-1 - AtlÃ©tico Dallas
- El Paso Locomotive FC Earn Hard-Fought 1-0 Win Over Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- United Stand Strong, Hold League Leaders to Scoreless Draw - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Fall, 2-0, in Detroit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- United Stand Strong, Hold League Leaders to Scoreless Draw - New Mexico United
- LouCity's Playoff Plans on Hold for Another Week After Draw with New Mexico - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Respond to Claim Road Draw in Birmingham - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Jack Blake Records 6th Career Brace in 3-2 Win - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Gains the Edge over Rhode Island in El Clamico with 3-0 Victory - Hartford Athletic
- Roots Concede Two Late, Fall 1-2 at Lexington SC in Inaugural Meeting - Oakland Roots
- Rhode Island FC Falls 3-0 at Regional Rival Hartford Athletic - Rhode Island FC
- Legion FC Signs Goalkeeper Trevor McMullen - Birmingham Legion FC
- Detroit City FC Kicks off Three Match Homestand Tonight with Clash against Tampa Bay Rowdies - Detroit City FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Austrian Forward Kelvin Arase - Phoenix Rising FC
- Charleston vs. Loudoun Postponed for August 24, Kickoff at 5 p.m. ET - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Rallies Late to Defeat Oakland Roots, 2-1
- Lexington SC's Women Open Season with 3-3 Draw at Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Men Rally Late to Defeat Oakland Roots, 2-1
- Lexington Sporting Club Finalizes Permanent Transfer of Michael Adedokun from CF Montréal
- Early Goal Lifts Lexington Sporting Club to Road Victory against San Antonio FC