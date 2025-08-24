Lexington Sporting Club Men Rally Late to Defeat Oakland Roots, 2-1

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club delivered a dramatic finish at home on Saturday night, scoring twice in the final minutes to beat Oakland Roots SC 2-1 at Lexington SC Stadium.

Oakland grabbed the lead in the sixth minute when forward Peter Wilson (#9) redirected a long ball from Neveal Hackshaw (#3) into the net, quieting the home crowd early. The visitors held that advantage for much of the match as Lexington pressed forward, searching for an equalizer.

The breakthrough came in the 82nd minute. Forward Cory Burke (#19) powered in a diving header at the near post, meeting a driven cross from defender Joe Hafferty (#2) to tie the match.

With momentum swinging, Lexington pushed forward again, and Hafferty provided the decisive moment in stoppage time. After creating the equalizer, he turned finisher, sliding into the box to tap home the winner.

The victory capped a comeback that showcased Lexington's resilience and delivered another memorable night at home.

QUOTE SHEET

Lexington SC // August 23, 2025

Terry Boss On the atmosphere on the night...

"This game in one word, resilient. I think it was one of those things. We gave up on an early goal and we told the guys at halftime that, man, you guys played a good half. Don't let an external circumstance tell you how you're playing, so come back in the second half with the same confidence, and we were pretty confident that we would be able to take care of business. Then to be able to watch the guys build on the momentum that they created was special. The fans helped push us through it at the end, and it's what we want to give to the fans in mind." On his mentality right now...

"I'm just excited for the guys. Being able to build momentum in games. Being able to build momentum in from game to game is so important, and so, you know, we've taken our share of bumps and bruises, and we've learned from all of them. This was another experience where we've been down before, and we didn't panic, and the guys didn't flinch. They kept playing, and I just couldn't be more proud of how they handled a little bit of adversity." Joe Hafferty On his goal tonight...

"It's a lot of hard work. From the coaching staff, the technical staff, everyone. We know how we want to play. We try to execute it. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't. It worked out that time and I was in the right place, right time, and very fortunate that time. So, happy with the win." On What was going through his head ...

"Don't miss (laughter) No yeah, all the work's been done at that point. You know, just make contact and trust my teammates. I saw Kieran (Sargeant) making the run, I knew he was going to get there. He's quick. He gets to the end zone all the time, so just got to trust my teammates to be at the right spot and the rest will take care of itself."

