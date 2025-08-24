Hartford Athletic Gains the Edge over Rhode Island in El Clamico with 3-0 Victory

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







In a highly anticipated and physical regional rivalry clash, Hartford Athletic emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-0 win over Rhode Island FC at home and extended their undefeated streak to eight games. With a few changes to the starting lineup including Owen Presthus with his USL Championship debut, the Boys in Green wasted no time setting the tone.

Hartford came into the game on fire. Within the first two minutes, a scramble in the box nearly gave Hartford the lead. They kept up the pressure, and in the 6th minute, Samuel Careaga opened the scoring with a composed finish, assisted by Adewale Obolala.

Rhode Island responded with bursts of pace down the wings, but TJ Presthus and Hartford's defensive line was sharp with crucial clearances and held strong.

The visiting team continued to have dangerous plays in front of the goal throughout the first half. Rhode Island earned a free kick in the 17th minute after JJ Williams was fouled in the final third, but the effort drifted wide.

Owen Presthus came close to scoring his first goal in the USL Championship league just before halftime, beating his man, but the shot curled just wide of the far post. In stoppage time, JJ Williams nearly equalized with a towering header just over the bar but it was stopped by the wall between the posts, goalkeeper Antony Siaha.

Rhode Island came out strong to start the second half with an immediate attempt on goal, but it was blocked by Baboucarr Nije. Minutes later, Scarlett made a critical tackle in the box to prevent a breakaway.

In the 58th minute, a yellow card gave Hartford a free kick opportunity. Careaga's strike was well-placed but saved by Koke Vegas. Antony Siaha kept the clean sheet intact with a huge save in the 66th minute.

Hartford extended their lead in the 73rd minute with a goal from Kyle Edwards. The match grew more intense late on, culminating in a red card for Rhode Island's Aldair Sanchez. Michee Ngalina broke free in the 84th minute and was sprinting towards goal, when Sanchez took him down from behind.

The final goal came in the 90th minute when Owen Presthus capped the night with his first USL Championship goal. Kyle Edwards perfectly set up a header for Presthus, sealing a dominant win for Hartford against their regional rival and sparking celebrations at Trinity Health Stadium.

Hartford Athletic plays North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Match on Saturday, August 30th next.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND FC

Shots 10 9

Shots On Target 5 1

Corners 3 2

Fouls 17 16

Offsides 5 4

Possession 33.1% 66.9%

Passing Accuracy 65.0% 82.4%

Saves 1 2

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND FC

5 ¬Â² - Samuel Careaga

73 ¬Â² - Kyle Edwards (Jordan Scarlett)

89 ¬Â² - Owen Presthus (Kyle Edwards)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND FC

48 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Yellow) 57 ¬Â² - Matthew Corcoran (Yellow)

50 ¬Â² - Adewale Obalola (Yellow) 84 ¬Â² - Aldair Sanchez (Red)

90+3 ¬Â² - Adrian Diz Pe (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND FC

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 1 (GK) Koke Vegas (C)

19 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 6 (DF) Aimé Mabika (Zach Herivaux, 60 ¬Â²)

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 24 (DF) Karifa Yao

30 (DF) Adrián Diz Pe 4 (DF) Hugo Bacharach

23 (DF) Owen Presthus 17 (MF) Jojea Kwizera (Aldair Sanchez, 60 ¬Â²)

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (Marlon Hairston, 52 ¬Â²) 23 (MF) Marc Ybarra (Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 77 ¬Â²)

5 (DF) Baboucarr Njie (Emmanuel Samadia, 60 ¬Â²) 36 (MF) Matthew Corcoran

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga (Sebastian Anderson, 76 ¬Â²) 12 (MF) Clay Holstad

17 (MF) Jonathan Jiménez (Michee Ngalina, 60 ¬Â²) 11 (FW) Noah Fuson (Maxi Rodriguez, 60 ¬Â²)

8 (MF) Junior Moreira 9 (FW) JJ Williams

81 (FW) Adewale Obalola (Kyle Edwards, 52 ¬Â²) 7 (FW) Dwayne Atkinson (Albert Dikwa, 71 ¬Â²)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.