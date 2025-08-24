Rhode Island FC Falls 3-0 at Regional Rival Hartford Athletic

HARTFORD, CT - After conceding an early goal, Rhode Island FC struggled to come back from behind against its regional rival on Saturday when it fell 3-0 to Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium. Despite holding more than 67 percent of the ball and testing the Hartford defense with nine shots, the Ocean State club's efforts were not enough to beat a resilient back line.

Hartford Athletic (7W-8L-5T) came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, taking the lead just five minutes into the game. Getting on the end of a promising attacking move, the ball fell to Adewale Obalola in the penalty area, who launched a close-range shot that was saved by RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas. However, the rebound fell kindly to Samuel Careaga, who tucked the ball into the far corner from close range to give the hosts the early lead.

Rhode Island FC (5W-10L-6T) responded positively to the goal, possessing the majority of the ball throughout the remainder of the half but struggling to generate any dangerous goalscoring opportunities. In the 20th minute, Matthew Corcoran advanced the ball to JJ Williams, who flicked a quick pass to Dwyane Atkinson in front of goal, but Atkinson could not control a shot that flew over the crossbar.

Fourteen minutes later, RIFC began attacking more directly when Williams took down a long ball off his back that fell to Noah Fuson, who fired a long-range shot just wide of the near post. Later on, in first-half stoppage time, RIFC found its most dangerous opportunity of the half when Clay Holstad found Williams with a dangerous cross into the box, and Williams drilled a close-range header just over the bar.

Although the Ocean State club's defense kept Hartford from taking a single shot for more than 30 minutes in the back end of the half, WIlliams' opportunity was as close as it came to scoring in the first half as it went into the locker room down 1-0.

Less than a minute into the second half, Rhode Island FC nearly equalized when Fuson played Williams through down the left wing. Quickly snapping the ball across the face of goal, Holstad connected and drove a shot just wide.

In the 62nd minute, Williams continued to be a nuisance down the wing, squaring the ball to second-half substitute Aldair Sanchez. Sanchez quickly recycled the ball back to Williams in the box, who had another dangerous header that just cleared the crossbar. Four minutes later, Zachary Herivaux picked out Williams in the box and another dangerous header hit the frame, but Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha elevated to make the save.

Less than a minute later, Hartford broke out on the counter, coming within inches of a second goal when Careaga took a shot that was saved by Vegas. After the rebound fell into a dangerous position, Sanchez heroically slid in to deny an imminent chance and keep Rhode Island FC in the game.

The save only delayed Hartford's attack, who pounced to double its lead in the 73rd minute. Working a direct ball through the middle, Hartford forced a costly mistake from the RIFC backline in the box, who let the ball trickle through for second-half substitute Kyle Edwards to slot a low finish past Vegas. Hartford was not done yet, slamming the door in the 89th minute when Edwards played a header through Owen Presthus, who ripped open the roof of the net to beat Vegas and make it 3-0. Despite a spirited second-half energy from the Ocean State club, the late surge was enough for Hartford to take all three points in the final regular season meeting of 2025 between the two rivals.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium to host Charleston Battery on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

HFD - Samuel Careaga, 5th minute: Careaga tucks home the rebound after Obalola's shot was saved by Vegas. HFD 1, RI 0

HFD - Kyle Edwards (Jordan Scarlett), 73rd minute: Edwards takes advantage of a defensive mistake and slots a close-range shot past Vegas. HFD 2, RI 0

HFD - Owen Presthus (Kyle Edwards), 89th minute: Presthus slams the third and final goal into the roof of the net to seal the win. HFD 3, RI 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Hartford's 5th-minute goal snapped a club-record, three-game shutout streak across all competitions for Rhode Island FC.

In the 84th minute, Aldair Sanchez was issued a red card. The midfielder will be unavailable for selection in next week's game vs. Charleston Battery.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Clay Holstad

