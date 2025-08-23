Legion FC Signs Goalkeeper Trevor McMullen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Saturday that it has signed goalkeeper Trevor McMullen to a contract. The move is pending league and federation approval with McMullen available for selection for Birmingham's match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

A native of Decatur, Georgia, McMullen joins the Three Sparks having most recently played for Casey Comets FC in the State League 2 South Australia. He has also trialed with Atlanta United 2 of MLS NEXT Pro and South Georgia Tormenta FC of USL League One.

In college, McMullen was a four-year starter at Mercer University from 2021-2024 where he tallied 223 career saves across 66 matches with 21 clean sheets en route to leading the Bears to a pair of Southern Conference championships. He is the all-time leader in Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors with six, was twice named to the All-Southern Conference Team and his 1.08 goals against average ranks second in Mercer history.

Birmingham Legion FC has signed goalkeeper Trevor McMullen for the remainder of the 2025 season.







