Lexington Sporting Club Rallies Late to Defeat Oakland Roots, 2-1

Lexington Sporting Club delivered a dramatic finish at home on Saturday night, scoring twice in the final minutes to beat Oakland Roots SC 2-1 at Lexington SC Stadium.

Oakland grabbed the lead in the sixth minute when forward Peter Wilson (#9) redirected a long ball from Neveal Hackshaw (#15) into the net, quieting the home crowd early. The visitors held that advantage for much of the match as Lexington pressed forward, searching for an equalizer.

The breakthrough came in the 82nd minute. Forward Cory Burke (#99) powered in a diving header at the near post, meeting a driven cross from defender Joe Hafferty (#6) to tie the match.

With momentum swinging, Lexington pushed forward again, and Hafferty provided the decisive moment in stoppage time. After creating the equalizer, he turned finisher, sliding into the box to tap home the winner.

The victory capped a comeback that showcased Lexington's resilience and delivered another memorable night at home.







