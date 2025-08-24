Hounds Respond to Claim Road Draw in Birmingham

A rare goalkeeping gaffe saw the Pittsburgh Riverhounds fall behind, but Augi Williams'second-half goal pulled things level to earn the Hounds a 1-1 draw tonight against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

Ronaldo Damus scored the opener for the Legion (4-9-8) when he shot slipped through the hands of Eric Dick, but Williams gave the Hounds (7-7-7) a deserved point with his fifth goal of the season, set up by the first assist for newly acquired forward Chase Boone.

The Hounds held 60 percent of possession in the match, but were outshot 15-7 by the counter-attacking Legion.

First half

The Legion came out on the front foot, and Dick snuffed out a third-minute chance by Damus that ended up being negated by the offside flag.

The Hounds began to work more in possession after the opening 15 minutes, but while they were on the ball more - 69 percent in the opening half - it didn't equate to chances with only one first-half shot.

Birmingham went in front in the 28th minute when Damus drove a knuckling shot from long range toward goal. Dick appeared to be in position to make the stop, but the moving ball bounced off his hands and into the net.

As the Hounds began to press for a tying goal, they did force the Legion into some uncomfortable defending. Three Birmingham players were booked in the last 15 minutes of the half, and five saw the yellow card in the match, compared to one for Pittsburgh.

Second half

The Hounds made two halftime changes, bringing on Junior Etou and Boone, and both would factor into the tying goal. Dick made two of his three saves early in the half to keep the match 1-0 and show he was unfazed by the earlier error.

In the 66th minute, Etou did well to win the ball in the Legion half and play through with advantage after being fouled. The wing back touched the ball wide to Boone, who delivered a cross into the box from the left on his first touch.

Williams hunched to settle the ball on one hop with his chest, and he quickly fired a shot into the roof of the net with his second touch from inside the 6-yard box. It was Williams' 81st regular-season goal in the USL Championship, tying him for second in league history with Louisville's Cameron Lancaster and former Hounds forward Neco Brett.

The Hounds had another great chance two minutes later when Boone received a pass at the back post from Bertin Jacquesson. With defenders closing and no angle to shoot, Boone found Jackson Walti arriving late in the box, but Walti's shot went high of the goal.

The Legion had two late chances of their own from the top of the box, but Dick was able to hold Amir Daley 's shot through traffic, while Sam McIllhatton fired high of the goal in the closing minutes.

Modelo Man of the Match

Augi Williams netted his fifth goal of the season on three shots, but he also stayed involved throughout. The striker won 7 of 14 duels - the most won and most contested by a Hounds player - including 3 of 5 in the air, and he also won three free kicks on the night.

What's next?

The Hounds continue their three-match road swing next Saturday, Aug. 30, when they visit the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The Rowdies (5-11-3) were facing Detroit City FC tonight and trailing 2-0 when their match was halted by a weather delay.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-5-2) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach (Jason Bouregy 86'); Luke Biasi (Junior Etou 46'), Bradley Sample (Jackson Walti 64'), Danny Griffin, Charles Ahl (Bertin Jacquesson 64'), Perrin Barnes; Robbie Mertz (Chase Boone 46'), Augi Williams

Birmingham Legion FC lineup (5-3-2) - Fernando Delgado; Amir Daley, Ramiz Hamouda (Dawson McCartney 75'), Phanuel Kavita, AJ Paterson, Santiago Suarez; Samuel Shashoua, Sam McIllhatton, Sebastian Tregarthen (Enzo Martinez 75'); Tabort Etaka Preston (Edwin Laszo 70'), Ronaldo Damus

Scoring summary

BHM - Ronaldo Damus 28' (Amir Daley)

PIT - Augi Williams 66' (Chase Boone)

Discipline summary

BHM - Amir Daley 30' (caution - reckless foul)

BHM - Ramiz Hamouda 43' (caution - reckless foul)

BHM - Samuel Shashoua 45' (caution - dissent)

BHM - Santiago Suarez 71' (caution - delaying restart)

BHM - Edwin Laszo 80' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Perrin Barnes 90+1' (caution - tactical foul)







