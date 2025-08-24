LouCity's Playoff Plans on Hold for Another Week After Draw with New Mexico

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC will have to wait another week, at least, to punch its ticket for the postseason.

Before a crowd of 10,719 at Lynn Family Stadium, the second largest of the year in Butchertown, LouCity (14-1-6, 48 points) could only manage a point against New Mexico United (8-8-3, 27 points) in a 0-0 stalemate.

A win would have put Louisville in position to cement its 11th straight trip to the USL Championship playoffs.

"They had a plan," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said of New Mexico. "Their plan was to come in, sit, sit deep, and I will be honest that surprised us. They're the team that has the most possession in the league, statistically, by far.

"But I think that shows that teams fear us," he added.

All night, LouCity looked like the more likely team to score - but even then, the chances weren't exactly plentiful.

LouCity labored for stretches in the game, ending with 20 shots, including four on target. New Mexico managed just five shots - including just one in the second half - with only one shot on target.

"We were a little bit too slow, especially in the first half, moving the ball, myself included," defender Josh Jones said. "In the second half we definitely picked it up a little bit, created more chances. It's still frustrating not to come away with the win."

"We just needed to be more clinical in the final third," Cruz added.

Taylor Davila was the closest player to score on the night. With the final kick off the first half, Davila ricocheted the ball off the New Mexico post just before the referee's whistle.

The goose egg ends a streak of three games with four goals scored for LouCity - a first in club history.

"In the last three, four games where we've been really good is the quality in the final third has been incredible - we were ruthless. For me that's where we were lacking today," Davila said.

If there's a silver lining: The draw was LouCity's first shutout since a 1-0 win at the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on July 4 - a feather in the cap for backup goalkeeper Danny Faundez, making his first league start since April 20, 2024.

"We did put an emphasis this week on wanting to come out of this game with a clean sheet and fortunately we were able to do that," Cruz said.

In order to clinch Saturday, LouCity needed to win against New Mexico United while Rhode Island FC, the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Miami FC all dropped points in their respective games. Those three teams held up their end of the bargain, each losing.

That means Louisville could clinch next week with a draw at rival Indy Eleven.

Michael A. Carroll Stadium has been a relatively friendly away trip for LouCity in recent years - the boys in purple clinched the club's first-ever Players' Shield there last season, also with a draw.

It's the start of a three-game road trip for Louisville, all at venues that feature artificial turf - Indy, Rhode Island and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The boys in purple will return home on September 20 versus Las Vegas Lights FC. It will be Noche Latina at Lynn Family Stadium. For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/nochelatina.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. New Mexico United

Date: August 23, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 79 degrees, clear

Attendance: 10,719

Scoring

Louisville City FC (0, 0, 0)

New Mexico United (0, 0, 0)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 12 - Danny Faundez; 3 - Jake Morris (67' 13 - Amadou Dia), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 24 - Josh Jones, 5 - Arturo Ordóñez (45' 4 - Sean Totsch), 2 - Aiden McFadden, 17 - Taylor Davila, 31 - Kevon Lambert, 7 - Ray Serrano (67' 10 - Brian Ownby), 25 - Jansen Wilson (82' 16 - Adrien Perez), 9 - Phillip Goodrum (67' 53 - Cameron Lancaster)

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman; 11 - Niall McCabe, 80 - Hayden Stamps, 83 - Brandon Dayes

Head coach: Danny Cruz

New Mexico United: 13 - Kristopher Shakes; 3 - Christopher Gloster, 24 - Jaylin Lindsey, 16 - Will Seymore, 19 - Zico Bailey, 4 - Kipp Keller, 15 - Ousman Jabang (69' 7 - Sergio Rivas), 21 - Valentin Noël, 23 - Thomas Amang (72' 29 - Luther Archimède), 11 - Mukwelle Akale (72' 5 - Dayonn Harris), 17 - Greg Hurst (72' 22 - Kalen Ryden)

Subs not used: 1 - Alex Tambakis; 6 - Gedion Zelalem, 8 - Marlon Vargas

Head coach: Dennis Sanchez

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / New Mexico United

Shots: 20 / 5

Shots on Goal: 4 / 1

Expected goals: 1.4 / .23

Possession: 54.5% / 45.5%

Fouls: 13 / 10

Offside: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 12 / 5

Discipline Summary

Louisville City FC:

32' Arturo Ordóñez (yellow)

Referee: Brandon Stevis







