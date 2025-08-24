El Paso Locomotive FC Earn Hard-Fought 1-0 Win Over Sacramento Republic FC

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - In a bigtime matchup in the Western Conference, El Paso Locomotive FC secured a massive 1-0 victory over Sacramento Republic FC to move into a tie for second place in the standings.

Gabi Torres ripped home his second goal in league play this season in the 41st minute. Jahmali Waite and the defense were able to see out the match from there as Locomotive notched their fourth shutout in their last five matches across all competitions.

Los Locos firmly controlled the opening 45 minutes with 68 percent of possession. They then took a well-deserved lead in the 41st minute as Gabi Torres rocketed home a deflection in the box to the bottom right corner to give El Paso the early edge.

After a pair of halftime substitutions, the visitors perked up after the break and threatened on numerous occasions to find an equalizer. The back line would not waver, however, holding Sacramento to just one shot on goal en route to the home victory.

POST-MATCH QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on defensive success as of late:

"We have been looking for balance in the team. Early in the season, we were scoring a lot of goals but also conceding a lot. As the year has gone on, we want to still be aggressive and dangerous in the attack but more solid defensively as well. Four of the last five matches now, we have kept a clean sheet. That shows that we are improving and doing so at the right time."

Gabi Torres on team mentality moving forward:

"I believe we are really strong when we play together. We need everybody down the stretch. When we show fight on the field, it's really difficult to play against us. Now, with ten games left in the regular season, we need to stay humble and show more consistency to get the results we need in a tough Western Conference."

Memo Diaz on team defensive success as of late:

"It's been a focus of ours to close out games lately. At home, it's important for us to see out matches and play the way we have been as of late. We've seen as the year goes on that being consistent defensively gives us more versatility to win matches a lot of ways."

GAME NOTES

Gabi Torres scored his second goal in league play this season and fourth across all competitions.

El Paso are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions including shutouts in four of those.

Entering tonight, Sacramento was unbeaten since June 28 across all competitions.

FORECAST: 91ºF, sunny ATTENDANCE: 6349

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Gabi Torres 41'

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Palermo Ortiz-C, Alvaro Quezada, Gabi Torres, Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno (Emiliano Rodriguez 90'), Beto Avila, Christian Sorto (Robert Coronado 76')

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Bryan Romero, Kenneth Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez, Omar Mora

SAC - (3-4-3) Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Chibuike Ukaegbu (Dominik Wanner 66'), Ryan Spaulding (Michel Benitez 65'), Blake Willey, Nick Ross, Aaron Edwards (Jack Gurr 46'), Lewis Jamieson (Russell Cicerone 46'), Sebastián Herrera (Khori Bennett 74'), Cristian Parano

Subs Not Used: Jared Mazzola, Jared Timmer, Rodrigo Lopez, Rayan Djedje

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Palermo Otiz (Yellow) 21', Amando Moreno (Yellow) 47', Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 50', Christian Sorto (Yellow) 67', HC Wilmer Cabrera (Yellow) 70'

SAC - Chibuike Ukaegbu (Yellow) 12', Jack Gurr (Yellow) 90'+2', Michel Benitez (Yellow) 90'+8'

MATCH STATS: ELP | SAC

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 57|43

SHOTS: 14|5

SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|1

SAVES: 1|4

FOULS: 23|15

OFFSIDES: 0|2

CORNERS: 8|1

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC head west on I-10 to face Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, August 30 at 8:30 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.







