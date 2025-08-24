United Stand Strong, Hold League Leaders to Scoreless Draw
Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
New Mexico United earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw on the road against Louisville City FC, the top team in the USL Championship.
The match was defined by disciplined defending and a standout performance from goalkeeper Will Shakes, who came up with two critical saves-one in first-half stoppage time and another in the dying moments of the match-to secure the clean sheet.
It was a night of milestones and fresh faces for United. Sergio Rivas made his 150th USL Championship appearance, while Kipp Keller made his club debut, earning a start and delivering a composed performance on the back line. In the 72nd minute, Luther Archimède made his debut, bringing fresh energy to the pitch.
United stood firm under pressure and walked away with a valuable point in one of the league's toughest environments.
Stats Summary: LOU/NM
Shots: 20/5
Shots on Goal: 4/1
Saves: 1/3
Corners Won: 12/5
Fouls: 13/10
Misconduct Summary:
LOU: Arturo Ordóñez (Yellow Card - 32')
Up Next:
New Mexico United returns home on Saturday, August 30, for Indigenous Peoples Night as they host Sacramento Republic FC at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT, and tickets are available now.
