Republic FC Blanked by El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's seven game undefeated streak comes to an end as the club closes out a grueling stretch of three games in eight days with a 1-0 road loss to El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night. Danny Vitiello put in a stellar performance with six saves, but a first half strike by Los Locos was enough to make the difference in a physical match that saw 38 fouls.

Sacramento's low block set the tone early. El Paso would move the ball around in the first 20 minutes, but Los Locos didn't have anything to show for it. The first opportunity by either side struck in the 23rd minute. After Sebastian Herrera was brought down 25 yards from goal, Nick Ross' free kick floated into the box for a low header from Herrera, but El Paso goalkeeper Jahmali Waite made his first save of the night.

The hosts had their first chance just a few minutes later with a counterattack that saw Christian Sorto cross the ball to Amando Moreno on the far side. Moreno sent a dangerous shot on frame, but Danny Vitiello made a diving save to push the ball out for a corner.

El Paso threw numbers forward as halftime approached and the pressure paid off in the 41st minute. Danny Vitiello made a great save on a close-range header by Kofi Twumasi, but as the play continued, the ball came out to Gabi Torres for a left-footed strike on the edge of the 18 yard box through traffic.

The Indomitable Club nearly snuck in a goal before the break when Lewis Jamieson's corner kick was sent into the mix for a back-heel flick by Lee Desmond, but the attempt curled above the crossbar.

As Russell Cicerone and Jack Gurr stepped on as halftime subs, Republic FC looked like a much more dangerous team. In the 58th minute, Ryan Spaudling beat his defender to send a long cross to the back post where Gurr got a head to it, but his shot hit the outside of the net.

Danny Vitiello did well to keep things close with back-to-back saves in the 59th and 60th minutes. First, Gabi Torres' shot from 20 yards curled to the upper 90, but Vitiello's quick reaction allowed him to get a hand to it to push it over the bar. And then on the ensuing corner kick, Christian Sorto's shot sailed through a crowded 18 yard box, but Vitiello dove left to make another stop.

Blake Willey had a chance in the 78th minute when he intercepted a bad clearance, but his shot from outside the box went above the target.

With seven minutes of stoppage time added to the end of regulation, Republic FC pushed forward to find a late equalizer. As Russell Cicerone pushed the ball forward, Dominik Wanner's volley connected with Cristian Parano, but unfortunately his shot drifted wide. Another close chance came in the 95th minute when Michel Benitez got on the end of a cross and headed it back for Khori Bennett, but El Paso's goalkeeper stepped in to gather the ball and end the play.

Republic FC's five-game away stretch continues next Saturday as the club heads to Albuquerque to take on New Mexico United. Kickoff from Isotopes Park is at 6:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ app and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 El Paso Locomotive FC

USL Championship

Southwest University Park, El Paso, Texas

August 23, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none ; ELP - Gabi Torres 41'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Chibi Ukaegbu (caution) 12', Jack Gurr (caution) 90+2', Michel Benitez (caution) 98'; ELP - Arturo Ortiz (caution) 21', Amando Moreno (caution) 47', Eric Calvillo (caution) 50', Christian Sorto (caution) 67', Wilmer Cabrera (caution) 69'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Chibi Ukaegbu (Michel Benitez 65'), AJ Edwards (Jack Gurr, 45'), Blake Willey, Nick Ross, Ryan Spaulding (Dominik Wanner 65'), Lewis Jamieson (Russell Cicerone 45'), Sebastian Herrera (Khori Bennett 74'), Cristian Parano

Unused substitutes: Jared Timmer, Rodrigo Lopez, Rayan Djedje, Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: 5, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 6, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 2

El Paso Locomotive FC: Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Arturo Ortiz (C), Guillermo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno (Emiliano Rodriguez 89'), Roberto Avila, Christian Sorto (Robert Coronado 77')

Unused Substitutes: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Bryan Romero, Omar Mora, Kenneth Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 7, Saves: 1, Fouls: 23, Corner Kicks: 8, Offsides: 0







