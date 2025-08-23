Phoenix Rising Signs Austrian Forward Kelvin Arase

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed Austrian forward Kelvin Arase, pending league and federation approval. A product of Rapid Wien's youth system, Arase joins Rising after a three-season stint (2023-25) with German 3. Liga side SV Waldhof Mannheim.

Born in Benin City, Nigeria, Arase moved to Vienna, Austria, at the age of six. Arase made his Austrian Bundesliga debut for Rapid Wien in 2016, where he went on to make 27 goal contributions (13G, 14A) in 105 appearances across all competitions.

"We bring in someone who has a lot of speed, plays direct and has experience as well," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "This is a great move for us as a club as we try to chase a championship."

Arase, 26, has appeared in 32 matches for Austria's youth national teams, scoring six goals in international play. Notably, he took part in the 2016 UEFA Under-17 Championship while with Austria's U17 team. He now joins a Rising attack that has netted over 40 goals in all competitions so far this season.

"When I spoke with Bobby and Pa, I knew they were on a mission to make (Rising) better," Arase said. "I want to be on the project and help the club win."

Kelvin Arase: By the Numbers

-Moved from Nigeria to Austria at six years old.

-Joined the Rapid Wien youth system in 2011, where he went on to make his professional debut in 2016.

-Made 105 appearances for Rapid Wien, scoring 13 goals and contributing 14 assists across all competitions.

-Appeared in 2016 UEFA Under-17 Championship while with Austria's U17 team.

-Responsible for 10 goals during his time with SV Waldhof Mannheim in the German 3. Liga.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising has acquired forward Kelvin Arase, pending league and federation approval

Name: Kelvin Arase

Pronunciation: Kehl-vin Ah-raw-say

Position: Forward

DOB: January 15, 1999 (26)

Birthplace: Benin City, Nigeria

Former Club: SV Waldhof Mannheim (Germany)

Height: 5-6

Weight: 137







