Dallas Trinity FC Comes up Victorious in Season Opener, Takes Down Spokane Zephyr FC, 2-1

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

AtlÃ©tico Dallas News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (1-0-0, three points) defeated Spokane Zephyr FC (0-1-0, 0 points) on Saturday night, 2-1. The match at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium drew an attendance of 2,763 fans, in what was the club's season opener for its 2025/26 campaign in Gainbridge Super League.

Spokane was first on the board with a goal in the 21st minute. Dallas would strike back in the second half with a goal in the 48th minute, thanks to midfielder Wayny Balata in her club debut. A second goal by reigning Golden Boot winner Allie Thornton in the 70th minute would prove to be victory-clinching.

Dallas led Spokane in total shots (8-3), shots on target (5-1), and time of possession (51%-49%), in what proved to be a very well-rounded performance from the club.

NOTABLES

With the win, Dallas Trinity FC (1-0-0, three points) finds themselves at the top of the Gainbridge Super League standings.

Both goals were scored by SMU alumnae in Wayny Balata and Allie Thornton.

The following players made their first start for the club: Goalkeeper Rylee Foster, Defenders Samar Guidry and Maya McCutcheon, and midfielder Wayny Balata.

Forwards Kiley Dulaney and Caroline Kelly made their first appearance for the club as substitutes.

15 players saw action for Dallas against Spokane.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will remain at home for its second match of the 2025/26 campaign. They'll take on Brooklyn FC (1-0-0, three points) on Saturday, August 30 at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CDT. All matches stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the club's season opener...

"I thought that we played pretty well. I felt like we were in control for most of the game, although they scored a great goal and made it really difficult. We responded well, obviously came back in the second half, scored a couple of goals and again, moved the ball pretty well. We had the ball a good bit. We had some chances to feel pretty good about the way we played."

Forward Allie Thornton

On how she felt the team performed Saturday...

"I think the difference was that we executed our chances...we were dangerous in the first half. We put ourselves in good spots and we just had to be patient. I think it's a great starting point for us...we have a lot to build on and to improve on in the games to come."

Midfielder Wayny Balata

On playing in her first match with Dallas...

"It felt great just being around the girls and having a chance to go out there and play. Just being able to go out there with them and play, and fight for a win, I can't ask for much more. For me to get my first goal with the club, even better."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.