Atlético Dallas to Call Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium Home

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

AtlÃ©tico Dallas News Release







DALLAS - Atlético Dallas announced on Wednesday night the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park will serve as the club's home venue starting with its inaugural 2027 season in the USL Championship.

The Dallas Parks and Recreation Board and Dallas City Council approved through a unanimous vote a three-year license agreement for Atlético Dallas to play home games at the Cotton Bowl.

"Bringing professional men's soccer to the heart of Dallas means making the game more accessible to everyone," says Chief Strategy Officer for Atlético Dallas, Luther Ott. "The Cotton Bowl represents a powerful opportunity to connect with fans, inspire young players, and grow the sport across our city. We're grateful to the Dallas Parks and Recreation Board and City leaders for their partnership and belief in what we're building together."

Additionally, Dallas has approved a three-year lease agreement for the team to operate the MoneyGram Soccer Complex. Pioneer Sports & Entertainment will oversee the day-to-day operations, programming, and tournament scheduling at MoneyGram in partnership with Atlético Dallas. Each of the two agreements includes two optional one-year renewals. Activation will begin immediately, making this a seven-year option in total.

This milestone complements the club's ongoing investments in Garland. On June 17, the city will officially vote on the $70 million proposal to include Atlético's training center and a new public soccer complex.

The Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park has also served as the home venue for Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League, which recently concluded its inaugural campaign with a top-three finish in the regular season before falling to Tampa Bay Sun FC in the Semifinals of the USL Super League Playoffs.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.