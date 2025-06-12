All Four Senior Academy Squads Advance to MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

To cap off its 10th season, Republic FC's Youth Academy will have its best-ever showing at the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in Nashville this weekend. The club is sending all four of its oldest teams (U15, U16, U17, U19) to compete for Championship silverware. As the highest level of youth soccer in North America, MLS NEXT features the most elite players and clubs and of the over 750 teams across all age groups, Republic FC is among a group of 128 squads that will feature in Nashville.

Sacramento is just one of four clubs nationwide, and the only one from Northern California, to qualify a team in each senior age group.

Led by Head Coach David Jimenez, the U15 and U16 teams were atop the leaderboard throughout the entire season. The U15s went 14-2 overall and posted +32 goal differential, while the U16 team claimed the top spot in the table with a 17-3-2 record and impressively outscored opponents 68-17.

The U17 and U19 squads are led by Juan Aguilar, who is in his first year in Sacramento. The 17s booked their ticket to Nashville by topping their group in the MLS NEXT Flex tournament last month. They also finished on top of their regular season division with a 16-2-4 record after posting 11 clean sheets.

For the U19s, a spot in the Cup came down to the final weekend of competition. Facing off with fellow NorCal Sacramento United and FC Bay Area Surf, they took all six points to claim the Pacific Northwest Division title. The team wrapped up the season with an overall record of 16 wins, three draws, and just two losses.

Since the launch of MLS NEXT in 2021, Republic FC has sent at least two teams to the annual postseason tournament, reaching the Semifinals on three occasions (U17s and U19s in 2021, U15s in 2022).

Republic FC's youngest teams - the U13s and U14s - qualified for the tournament in their respective age groups, but opted to close out their season in different ways. The U13s finished on top of their respective division and will now head to Las Vegas for a chance to defend their crown against international competition in the Copa Rayados. The U14s wrap up their 2024/25 campaign ranked third in their division with a 82.4 Quality of Play score.







