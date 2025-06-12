Preview: Hounds at Indy Eleven

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







The Hounds will be on the hunt to win three consecutive league matches for the first time this season on Saturday, when they travel to face one of their most familiar opponents of recent years, Indy Eleven.

Coming off an excellent performance to dispatch Detroit, 2-0, the Hounds want to keep their momentum going on both sides of the ball.

From an attacking standpoint, new dad Robbie Mertz is coming off a vintage performance with a goal and an assist to earned his first-ever USL Championship Player of the Week honor. The energy of Mertz and Danny Griffin harried Detroit into mistakes, and with Augi Williams occupying center backs with his runs, the Hounds were able to find plenty of space working the ball from side to side, leading to the goals by Mertz and Perrin Barnes jumping into attack as a wing back.

Defensively, the Hounds were stout, despite a small lapse in the final minutes. The team held Detroit to only one shot and a expected goals (xG) number of 0.02. Both of those numbers tied the lowest allowed by the Hounds since the USL began using Opta stats tracking in 2017, and it led to Eric Dick recording his 20th clean sheet as a member of the Hounds, tying Jahmali Waite for third-most in team history.

In Indy, the Hounds face an opponent that hasn't won in the league since their third match of the season, but the Eleven are no easy-beats, having drawn 50 percent of their matches - 5 out of 10.

Elvis Amoh leads Indy with four goals this season, but the hosts have their share of firepower with former Hounds forward Edward Kizza and always creative and dangerous Aodhan Quinn, who leads the team with four assists, in the midfield. The weak link for Indy has been their defense with 20 goals allowed, which ties them for the second-most goals allowed in the Championship and the most in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, Hounds matches with Indy are usually nail-biting affairs, as 12 of the 15 all-time meetings between the teams have been settled by a goal or fewer. And Indy remains the only team the Hounds have played every season since 2018, the year the Eleven joined the Championship.

This week's road match will be televised locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh, which will also show multiple re-airings throughout Sunday and Monday on both SNP and their SNP+ alternate channel. The match will also be streamed live for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Match info

Riverhounds (4-5-2) vs. Indy Eleven (2-3-5)

Date: Saturday, June 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Michael A. Carroll Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Odds: Hounds +190 / Draw +230 / Indy +125 at Fan Duel

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #INDvPIT and #Grittsburgh







