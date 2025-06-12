Riverhounds and Riveters Kick off Play for Change

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Pittsburgh Riveters SC have announced the return of Play for Change, a player-driven initiative that pairs players with nonprofits and raises money through ticket sales.

By purchasing tickets through a player's dedicated link, $5 will be donated to their selected organization, helping promote and uplift their work in the community. Like last year, many players chose a nonprofit that holds personal significance, with some organizations receiving support from multiple athletes.

"Play for Change was actually inspired by our players," said Team President Jeff Garner. "They have come to love Pittsburgh and want to contribute to our community. We're proud to be able to offer it and to work closely with our players to support and improve our community."

This year, the initiative also includes the Riveters, bringing new energy and opportunities to the community. Garner sees it as a special moment for the club.

"Any opportunity for our club to work together is exciting for us," he said. "It's our responsibility, and our privilege, to be able to use our platform and give back."

Riveters Rally Behind Kuminkoski's Glioma Research Fund

In their inaugural season, the Riveters unanimously chose to support one cause: the Chloe Kuminkoski Glioma Research Fund created by defender and Pittsburgh native Chloe Kuminkoski. The fund honors her late classmate, Haley Weiss, who passed away from pediatric brain cancer in 2021.

"When I started thinking about the kind of research that truly matters right now, pediatric brain cancer immediately came to mind," Kuminkoski said. "It's one of the most underfunded areas, despite how devastating it is."

Off the field, Kuminkoski works as a research specialist at UPMC Children's Hospital. Her goal is to raise $10,000 and bring awareness to the families behind the statistics.

"Without robust preclinical research, which requires significant funding, how can we expect families to enroll their child in a clinical trial we're only somewhat confident in?" she said. "Every breakthrough starts with sustained investment behind the scenes."

In addition to her financial goal, Kuminkoski wants to also raise awareness for the patients behind the statistics. With the help of Riveters fans across Pittsburgh, she believes that goal is within reach.

"After our home opener, a brain tumor survivor I know personally embraced me," she said. "He's a huge soccer fan, and in that moment, it felt like we were both showing up for each other. It was a powerful reminder of the deeper purpose of all of this."

Her teammates' full support "means the world" to her, and she hopes their efforts inspire more than just fans.

"Beyond the field, I think we have an opportunity to inspire, not just young women, but especially those pursuing paths in science and medicine," she said. "If our efforts can show even one girl that there's a place for her in STEM, that's something I'm really proud to be a part of."

Riverhounds Spread Support Across Pittsburgh Nonprofits

While the Riveters are unified in supporting Kuminkoski's cause, Riverhounds players have chosen a variety of nonprofits that reflect their individual passions.

Goalkeeper Eric Dick is supporting 412 Food Rescue, which partners with food retailers to redirect surplus food to local organizations, including shelters, churches, and community centers.

"They have volunteers who go to these food retailers and pick up perfectly good food that would otherwise go to waste, and deliver it to those nonprofit partners based on what they need at that time," he said.

When Play for Change launched last year, Dick had just arrived in Pittsburgh. He saw it as a way to get involved beyond the pitch.

"I've got a lot to give back, and I know I can do more than just be a soccer player," he said. "It speaks volumes about teaching the right lessons-that it's just a game, and there's a lot more going on in this world than soccer."

It's those lessons and that unwavering commitment to giving back that Dick hopes to pass onto the fans, as well as to the next generation.

"If you have a second and the ability, always choose to give back," he added. "Sometimes it's as simple as a smile or spending 10 minutes delivering food. You never know how much of a difference a small act can make."

How to Get Involved

Want to show your support? All you need to do is purchase your tickets to any upcoming home match through participating players' links. Each ticket generates a $5 donation to that player's chosen nonprofit.

"The best way to support is by buying tickets," Garner added. "Visit our website, find the Play for Change page for both the Riverhounds and Riveters, and choose the charity that speaks to you. Bring your coworkers, your neighbors, your church group-this is a great opportunity to support Pittsburgh and enjoy a great night out."

Get Your Tickets & Support the Cause

Riverhounds tickets: riverhounds.com/hounds-play-for-change

Riveters tickets: riveterssc.com/riveters-play-for-change







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.