Dariusz Delivers: Formella's Triple Threat Ignites Rising's Victory

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







The setting sun provided a perfect backdrop for what happened in the 21st minute of Phoenix Rising's 3-1 win over Orange County SC on June 7. Looking for an opening, midfielder Noble Okello found forward Dariusz Formella positioned in space at the top of the penalty box. Without the need for a touch, Formella dispatched a one-time effort into the back of the net to put Rising up 1-0. The goal was Formella's second in all competitions this season, last netting a penalty against Houston Dynamo FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 7.

"For every offensive player, the long break (without scoring) a goal is something you don't like," Formella said following the match. "After the last Jägermeister Cup game, when I had the PK and I chipped it and missed it, I had to talk with one of the coaches because I saw it's not going in a good direction, and I wasn't myseIf."

For Formella, the perfectly-placed effort was just the start of one of his most impactful nights in a Rising kit. Over the next 70 minutes, the forward went on to make two assists, playing a role in every goal Rising scored against Orange County.

"I had a very good week of training," Formella said. "I was trying to focus only on all simple things, and it worked. So I'm very happy. It was a big game for me and a crucial moment."

Since he joined the team in midway through the 2023 season, the 29 year old has scored 10 goals and made five assists. A crucial part of Rising's attack, the Pole has played a big role in helping the club extend its winning streak to four matches.

"He played the role that we asked him as a nine fantastically... linking up, dropping back," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said following the Orange County match. "I think that's a position that suits him fantastically because he gets the time to roam and find spaces."

One thing that makes Formella stand out is how he collaborates with other players. Against Orange County, his ability to control the ball in tight spaces inside the box helped defender Ascel Essengue score his first-ever goal with Rising. Five minutes later, he assisted midfielder Charlie Dennis for his first goal of the season on a breakneck counter-attack.

"I know the quality that Formella has on his passes," Dennis said. "He found me, perfectly to my feet, and I wanted to get the ball onto my left foot, against the defender's momentum. That's where it came down to, just putting the ball in the corner."

Over recent weeks, Formella has displayed his increasing on-field bond with midfielder Hope Avayevu. Their partnership was on full display in the club's recent victory.

"I feel a very good connection with (Avayevu)," Formella said. "Just playing just one-two touches in training, we have very nice combinations. Today, we showed that a little bit, but I'm telling you it was not even 20%. I hope we're gonna have more chances to do it, and we're gonna be able to show it, because we have much more to show."

Looking back at one of his best individual performances while in a Rising uniform, Formella chose to point to his teammates and look ahead to where the club's recent momentum has it trending.

"Of course, you want to win every game," Formella said. "It doesn't matter if you play in three days or in one month, it's very good that we are living this good moment now. We won the game, the fans went home happy and we can be excited for the next one."







