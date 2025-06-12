Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at FC Tulsa

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







For the third time this season, Rising will square off against FC Tulsa. This time, the meeting moves to ONEOK Field where Rising, currently in 5th in the Western Conference, meet second-place FC Tulsa.

Each team has taken a result against the other in 2025. FC Tulsa took the first matchup by a 1-0 scoreline on March 8 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. A month later, it was Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's squad tht had the last laugh, eliminating Tulsa from the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in penalties on April 16.

If anything, Saturday's away day promises to play a pivotal role in helping Rising further climb up the conference standings and set the tone for a month full of away games.

"Our job is to go there and play the way we know we can," Kah said. "Hopefully, we'll take three points,"

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC at FC Tulsa

WHEN: Saturday, June 14 (5:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: ONEOK Field (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (team socials)

Keeping the Streak

Rising enters the weekend on a four-match winning streak in USL play. Over the last month, Rising has defeated New Mexico United, Monterey Bay FC, Las Vegas Lights FC and Orange County SC. Those victories have helped not only raise the morale and confidence of the team, but also gave players a lofty goal, with the evidence of positive past results to back up those ambitions.

"Sometimes results blind you in football, but the progress and the process for me never does," Kah said. "Every single day I see (the players) work. Sometimes you have to suffer before you get what you deserve."

Bringing Chemistry on the Road

Saturday marks the first of three consecutive away matches in all competitions for Kah's squad. Rising will not return back to the Phoenix Rising Stadium until they face Lexington FC on Friday, July 4th. The team is leaving home with confidence, not only because of recent winning ways--and a league unbeaten streak that dates back to April 12-- but also with better chemistry than ever before.

"At the beginning of the season, I mentioned we had a good team, but we were just getting used to each other," midfielder Hope Avayevu said. "Now I feel like this is a good moment for us. We've been playing for a while and everybody knows each other. Now it's just a connection that's been working really good for us, and we're going to continue doing good things."

As the season continues on the road, Rising will continue to build those links on the field.

"From day one when we started pre-season to where we are now, all of (the recent results) came through the work, through the mentality, but also through the growth of the individual, and as a team," Kah said. "Every day we are learning to get better. We are happy, but we're not satisfied."

A Familiar Foe

FC Tulsa, currently in second place in the West, enters Saturday fresh off a 1-0 win against Sacramento Republic FC. With a 6-3-2 record, Tulsa has proven to be a frustrating puzzle for every opponent.

So far this season, Tulsa has racked up 15 goals and 12 assists. Rising is not the only team that has been focusing on chemistry. Almost every goal Tulsa scores has been assisted. Additionally, the club has had 10 different players contribute an assist, led by defender Arthur Rogers and midfielder Eliot Goldthorp.

This strong team chemistry is nothing Rising has not faced before. It travels to Tulsa prepared to shut those passing lanes down.







