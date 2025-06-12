Birmingham Legion FC Unites with World Fire & Police Games for Salute to Service Match

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - In an effort to share in the celebration of competition and service to the community, Birmingham Legion FC is thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with the 2025 World Fire & Police Games (WPFG) that is set to be held in the Magic City. The club is offering free tickets to 2025 WPFG volunteers and competitors, as well as discounted tickets to their friends and families, for its Salute to Service match at Protective Stadium on July 2 against the Charleston Battery.

To access the complimentary and discounted tickets, a form will be sent out by WPFG organizers to all competitors and volunteers of the games. The tickets will then be transferred through the Legion FC app on June 30. No physical tickets will be issued.

Known as "The Games of Heroes," the 2025 World Fire & Police Games will take place in Birmingham from June 27 to July 6, where over 8,000 first responders from around the globe will compete in 60+ athletic events and disciplines at 20 venues throughout the greater Birmingham area. Competitions include Police Pistol Combat, Toughest Competitor Alive, and Ultimate Firefighter, as well as traditional individual and team events like Basketball, Weightlifting, Softball, Cycling, Golf, Soccer, Chess, and Cornhole.

Registration is still open for many of the 2025 Games. All current and retired public safety personnel, including law enforcement, fire services, customs, corrections, emergency dispatchers, crime scene investigators, and lifeguards in good standing, are encouraged to compete. Interested athletes can register to compete HERE.

Kickoff for Legion FC's Salute to Service match is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 2. More information regarding festivities surrounding the match will be announced at a later date.







