New Mexico United Announces Extension of Star Midfielder Zico Bailey

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that the club has signed midfield superstar Zico Bailey to an extension to remain in Black & Yellow through the 2026 season, with an additional club option for 2027.

"We are very excited to tie a player of Zico's talents, mentality, and focus to New Mexico United for the foreseeable future," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "Zico has been a terrific player, teammate, and community member since his arrival two seasons ago. United fans love him, with good reason. We're thrilled that he'll continue to give his all to this club and community even longer."

Bailey joined United on a during the 2023 season, and has been a stalwart force in the midfield ever since. In the time since his arrival, no midfielder has better passing accuracy or more matches played. His two-goals-in-three-minutes performance against Real Salt Lake - the top team in the MLS Western Conference at the time - in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup has become stuff of legend. The match was United's first Open Cup contest at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, and the 4-2 victory was one of the more meaningful results in the history of the club.

This extension is part of a larger strategy employed by Keinan to set New Mexico United up for long-term success. The club finished first in the USL Championship Western Conference in 2024, and is currently at the top of the West again, having brought back a terrific core and adding key difference makers in the offseason. New Mexico United is committed to competing at the highest level, fighting for championships for years to come.







