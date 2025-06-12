Match Preview: Repulblic FC vs. San Antonio FC

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Saturday's game closes out a stretch of five straight home games for Republic FC. Last weekend, the squad suffered its first home defeat of the 2025 campaign in a 1-0 battle against FC Tulsa. It was a match with few shots from either side as a plethora of fouls blocked either team from getting into a rhythm. After Tulsa cashed in on one of its lone opportunities in the 10th minute, they opted to sit in a low block and allow Republic FC to control the possession.

The Indomitable Club pushed throughout the second half as Ryan Spaulding and Jack Gurr set the pace from the flanks, but there would be no late-match magic as time ran down.

Through the first 10 matches of the regular season, Republic FC is on pace with its offensive performance from last year with 15 total goals, while surpassing individual contributions with eight different goal scorers (compared to six at this point in 2024). Third-year club strikers Russell Cicerone and Sebastian Herrera are tied for the team lead with three goals and two assists a piece, while offseason addition Freddy Kleemann continues to put in a Defender of the Year worthy performance with a league-best 64 aerial duels won.

Across the pond, Blake Willey represented the 916 on the international stage. The Sacramento native helped the U.S. U18 Men's National Team claim silverware in the UEFA Friendship Cup with a 4-0 record against some of the top teams across the globe. Prior to his call up, Willey had appeared in every match for Republic FC, including the Open Cup Round of 32 contest against the San Jose Earthquakes.

After Saturday's game, Neill Collins' squad will head out on the road for four straight contests. "It's so important to walk away with three points in home games," said forward Russell Cicerone. "We're looking to do that on Saturday so that we can carry that forward on our road trip."

Know Your Opponent - San Antonio FC

After missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2019, San Antonio FC has quickly turned things around under new Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. They opened the season on a high note with four straight wins and now sit in a three-way tie for 2nd place in the table with 20 points.

The Texas club is coming into Saturday's match on the heels of its biggest win of the season, a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights. Andres Paredes put the team ahead with a penalty in the 13th minute before Luke Haakenson found the back of the net in the 27th minute. In the second half, Jorge Hernandez pounced on a blocked shot for the third goal of the night.

A finalist for USL Player of the Year, Hernandez is off to the best season of his career. He's historically been one of the top distributors in the league, winning the Golden Playmaker award in 2023, but this year it's his scoring abilities that are taking center stage. He leads the team with seven goals - including three in the last four matches. He's also added two assists and a league-best 27 chances created.

Head-to-Head

The rivalry between Republic FC and San Antonio FC continues to evolve each season. Sacramento holds the edge in the series with a 7-5-3 record with six of those wins coming at home - including the last four head-to-heads. The matches are typically physical and passionate. All but two of them have been decided by one goal or less and the teams have combined for nearly 400 fouls and 80 yellow cards.

Overview: SAC vs. SA

Date: Saturday, June 14

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Heart Health Park

Tickets: Purchase now

Watch: FOX40 & ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC







