Andy Cabrera Takes Home USL Championship Player of the Month Honors for May

EL PASO, Texas - After setting multiple club records in the month of May, El Paso Locomotive FC's Andy Cabrera was named the USL Championship Player of the Month, the club announced today.

Cabrera recorded six goals, the most in a month in club history, to go along with two assists as Los Locos finished May undefeated in league play with three wins and a draw. The ten points was the most successful calendar month for Locomotive since May 2022.

"I'm grateful for this award, but this is as much about my teammates as it is about me," Cabrera said. "They put me in positions to succeed, and I've been able to take advantage. I know that they could go on the same hot streak at any time which makes our offense hard to defend."

In Derby del Camino Real to start the month, Cabrera not only scored his first professional hat trick but also the first in club history in the 3-0 win at Southwest University Park. He followed this up with a goal of the week nominee in a 1-1 draw at FC Tulsa.

After his coach and father suggested he should start chipping in some assists in a midweek interview, the younger Cabrera responded with his first two of the season in a 3-1 victory over Indy Eleven. He then got back to his scoring ways with a brace at Las Vegas Lights FC including the matchwinner in a 2-1 comeback win.

"I've been pushing him hard," head coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "I think I push him more than anybody because I know what he is capable of. Sometimes I'm too hard on him, to be honest with you, because I want more and more and more, and I see the potential. It can be tough for him to play for the team because I'm the first one to always come after him because of something positive or something negative. Luckily for us, he's in great form right now, and hopefully, he can continue that."

Andy currently sits at nine goals in league play, good for second in the USL Championship golden boot race, and 11 goals across all competitions. The single season club record is held by Luis Solignac who scored 16 goals in 2022.







