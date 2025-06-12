Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Texas

Kickoff: Saturday, June 4th (6:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+, KCAL+, FanDuel Sports Network

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC travels to Texas to take on an undefeated El Paso Locomotive at home in 2025, as OCSC seeks its first away win of the season. To earn three points, OCSC must execute a flawless game plan, building on last week's flashes of brilliance against Phoenix with a consistent performance and a solid defense. This winnable match requires a full team effort from front to back, with a healthy squad bolstered by quality substitutes and eager "Next Wave" players. A revitalized OCSC aims to prove its playoff and championship credentials, making this crucial road game a must-win before the bye week to stay above the playoff line as the season nears its second half.

THE COACH'S KID

El Paso Locomotive FC is off to a great start in 2025, and a lot of that success can be attributed to the return of Wilmer Cabrera Jr. from German side Greifswalder FC. The coach's kid has 9 goals so far and has already passed his highest goal tally of 7 from 2023 with RGV. OCSC will also need to look out for former OCSC midfielder Eric Calvillo, who played a huge role in OC's 2021 championship season. Calvillo is always a dangerous midfield threat, and OC will need to prevent his opportunities. El Paso finished last in the Western Conference in 2024, and while their offense has shown improvement, their defense remains a potential area of weakness. They concede more goals at home (1.6 per match) compared to away (1.14 per match).

El Paso Locomotive FC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 8-8-18 (12th Place in the West)

Goals Scored: 27 | Goals Allowed: 46 | Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch:

F Wilmer Cabrera Jr.

M Eric Calvillo

TWO STEP

OCSC is ready for the Texas two-step in El Paso, and if they are going to win, they will need to withstand the physical and technical challenges Locomotive FC will throw at them. So far this season, every team has come in with the strategy of fouling OCSC at every turn, and after 19 fouls and 6 yellow cards in Phoenix, you can expect more of the same in El Paso. OCSC midfielders Kevin Partida and Kyle Scott will need to stay calm and composed while they work to control the midfield. Forwards Cameron Dunbar and Lyam Mackinnon must communicate, create chances, and show quality in the final third. Chris Hegardt and Ousmane Sylla should continue to be aggressive in creating chances for their teammates and themselves. Look for the defense to put in the work to secure the win and a clean sheet. Tom Brewitt and Vuk Latinovich are beginning to learn each other's tendencies, and the back line should be more stout as the two center backs continue to build chemistry.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Cameron Dunbar

GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 3-4-4 all-time against El Paso Locomotive FC (Last 5 against ELP- 2-2-1)

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2-0 El Paso (October 16th, 2024, El Paso, TX)Scoring Summary: Ethan Zubak 16', Cameron Dunbar 69'







