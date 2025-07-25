Everything You Need to Know Before OCSC Heads to the Town for Final Cup Match

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Saturday, July 26th (1:00 PM PDT)

Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

How to Watch: ESPN+

Watch Party: Cruisers Pizza Bar & Grill, Huntington Beach, CA

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

The Jägermeister Cup continues this weekend with a match between Orange County SC and Oakland Roots SC at the iconic Oakland Coliseum. This will be the final cup match for both clubs, and with only bragging rights on the line, both teams will be eager to make a statement in this California showdown.

Orange County enters the match in solid form, with a disciplined backline and midfield that has been successful in dictating tempo. Other than carrying momentum into the second half of the season, expect to see both teams implement squad rotations to rest players for the final 15 games of the season. OCSC should play a solid mix of first-team players who need minutes and top academy prospects. Expect a tightly contested battle, with physicality, tactical discipline, and moments of individual brilliance determining who takes the edge.

Join OCSC and Project3R for our inaugural Beach Clean-Up on Saturday, July 26th at Huntington State Beach (near the end of Beach Blvd, by Lifeguard Tower 15) from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. After giving back to the community and helping keep our coastline clean, head over to Cruisers Pizza Bar & Grill at noon for an epic Watch Party! Come in your OCSC gear to score exclusive discounts on food and drinks while we cheer on the County Boys as they take on the Oakland Roots!

OCSC returns to The Champ on July 30th for Pride Night and a rivalry match against Phoenix Rising FC. For tickets, click HERE

PLAY BALL

OCSC and Oakland have already faced each other twice in 2025 and split the points. Since their last meeting, Oakland has made a coaching change from Gavin Glinton to Benny Feilhaber. Under Feilhaber, the Roots have had mixed results, but the tactical changes seem to be working as the team has climbed back into contention, sitting behind OCSC in 9th place. There is no telling what to expect from the Oakland side on Saturday since they have been eliminated from the tournament. The Roots have struggled defensively, so it is likely their starting group will be a mix of veterans and Academy players, with a slight edge to the veteran players and more young players coming off the bench.

Oakland Roots SC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-16-5

Goals Scored: 37 | Goals Allowed: 57 | Clean Sheets: 5

Players to Watch:

M Emilio Martinez

GK Alejandro Luna

EMPTY CUP

Look for OCSC to assert control in the center of the park early, aiming to disrupt Oakland's rhythm with sharp passing and relentless pressure on second balls. Up front, Bryce Jamison and Ben Barjolo will provide the attacking speed, both capable of punishing defensive lapses with pace and precision. Returning from his red card suspension, Stephen Kelly should lead the midfield and look for Ashton Miles and Pedro Guimaraes to join the backline. Tetsuya "Tet" Kadono, who started in the 1-0 win over Sacramento Republic in OC's last cup match, might get the call again. The talented keeper excelled in his first professional appearance, notching a clean sheet and a win with one save on the night.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

M Stephen Kelly

F Bryce Jamison

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 6-5-2 all-time against Oakland Roots SC (Last 5 against Oakland: 2-3-0)

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship:

Orange County SC 0-2 Oakland Roots SC (April 19th, 2025 - Oakland Coliseum, CA)

Scoring Summary - 10' Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), 31' Peter Wilson (OAK)







