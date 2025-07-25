Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC hosts Loudoun United FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup, wrapping up its three-match homestand, on Saturday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream live on ESPN+, and tickets are available here.

In cup play, NCFC has posted a record of 1W-2L-0D (3 points), placing the club in fifth place in Group 5. Heading into the final match of group play, NCFC is unable to win the group or advance to the knockouts as a wildcard.

The lone win for NCFC was a 1-0 road win over USL League One side Richmond Kickers. Adam Luckhurst scored his first professional goal in the 81' off a pass from Patrick Burner, who collected his first assist on the play.

Trevor Mulqueen has been the main man in the net during the cup, starting in all three matches so far. In cup play, Mulqueen has faced 10 shots, saving seven and conceding three, bringing his save percentage to 70% in the tournament.

SCOUTING LOUDOUN

Loudoun United has carried its strong regular season performance into cup play, sitting atop Group 5 with a record of 2W-0L-1D (8 points).

The matchup on Saturday is a win-and-in scenario for Loudoun, regardless of whether it is in regulation or penalty shootout. If NCFC plays spoiler and defeats Loudoun, then the door opens for either Louisville City FC or Charlotte Independence to snag first place in the group and an automatic spot in the next round.

Through three cup matches, Loudoun has produced four goals, tied for 21st best in the tournament. Abdellatif Aboukoura has accounted for half of the team's goals in the cup, continuing his strong 2025 performance, which has him tied for first in the USL Championship in goals with 11.

Defensively, Hugo Fauroux has conceded only two goals while facing 13 shots, posting an 84.62% save percentage.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC hits the road for a regular season matchup against Louisville City FC on Saturday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET at Lynn Family Stadium. The last time the two clubs faced off in the regular season, NCFC handed Louisville its first loss of the season after goals from Finn Sundstrom and Adam Luckhurst. The match will stream live on ESPN+.







