Jägermeister Cup: New Mexico United vs. San Antonio FC Match Preview

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United returns to action Saturday night in Texas, squaring off against San Antonio FC in Round 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. The Black & Yellow look to claim all-three points to advance to the knockout stages.

United arrives at this fixture sitting third in Group 2, amassing a total of six points after three games. San Antonio and Phoenix sit ahead of New Mexico with nine points, and Phoenix with Seven. Moreover, the Black & Yellow must win their final group stage match in regulation - no penalty shootout - to finish first in the group, and guarantee a spot in the knockout round.

United Decision Day Outcomes

You can find the Black & Yellow potential outcomes heading into the fourth round of the Jägermeister Cup.

Win vs. San Antonio FC

A win against San Antonio means NMU would host the quarterfinal on Wednesday, Aug. 20, with a 7:30pm kickoff at UNM Soccer Stadium. The opponent could be one of about 10 different sides from USL Championship and USL League One.

Draw vs San Antonio, Win Penalty Shootout

A penalty shootout win versus SAFC would mean New Mexico finishes second in the group, with the potential for a "Wild Card" spot. If United were to secure the a Wild Card spot, they would travel to the Group 4 winner - Rhode Island or Hartford. This match would be played on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Draw vs. San Antonio FC - 2-2 or lesser scoreline

A draw against San Antonio - 2-2 or lesser scoreline - and losing the Penalty Shootout would mean United finishes third in the group due to tiebreakers, knocking them out from the tournament.

Draw vs. San Antonio FC - 3-3 or greater scoreline

Lastly, a draw versus SAFC - 3-3 or greater scoreline - and losing the Penalty Shootout would mean United finishes second in the group based on tiebreakers. This result would potentially earn NMU a "Wild Card" spot, depending on other results. If New Mexico earns the Wild Card slot, they would travel to take on Group 4 winner Rhode Island or Hartford. This match would be on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

United Jägermeister Cup Stats

United's attack has been their strength up to this point, amassing seven goals in three games. Six different players have claimed a goal, with captain Talen Maples leading the way with two from the spot. United leads the shots on target per match chart with 6.3, and is tied for third in goals per match with 2.3. The Black & Yellow has an average possession of 59.3%, ranking it fifth in the competition. The discipline from United has been strong, receiving four yellow cards through three matches.

Players to Watch

A player to look out for during this game is Maples. The Texan has proven to be an asset on both ends of the pitch, leading the team in goals and blocks per 90 (1.3) in the Cup. Another player to keep an eye on is winger Mukwelle Akale, who is nearly top three in every United attack category. His strongest suit is chance creation, leading the side with six. Lastly, striker Greg Hurst returned to action in United's last competitive game after a 3-month absence. Having led the team in goals last year, the scotsman looks to hit the ground up and running this Saturday.

About San Antonio FC

San Antonio FC comes to Albuquerque having won their last four matches in all competitions. With attackers like Luke Haakenson and Jorge Hernández leading the front line, SAFC is known for their physical-high tempo play. The last meeting between the two sides ended in dramatic fashion, with United snatching a late winner courtesy of forward Fernando.

Expect San Antonio to seek revenge in what promises to be a physical, high energy battle.

Up Next for United

After the fourth round of the USL Jägermeister Cup, New Mexico United travels to Connecticut to face-off against Hartford Athletic on Wednesday, July 30. United's next home match is on Saturday, Aug. 16, against the Las Vegas Lights FC, which will mark New Mexico United's 100th match at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.







