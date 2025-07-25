El Paso Locomotive FC Joins Texas Sports Teams in Launching 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief
July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - In response to the devastating flooding in Central Texas, 39 local and national professional sports organizations have joined efforts to launch the "Texas Sport for Healing Fund." Starting today, fans can support relief efforts through a national online auction featuring over 150 pieces of rare sports memorabilia from more than 80 sports teams and players.
This fund will support both immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery for the communities directly impacted by the flooding. The auction will close on Friday, August 8 and all auction proceeds will support the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.
The following organizations, including representatives from multiple professional sports leagues in Texas, have come together to provide the initial funding:
Austin FC
Austin Marathon
Austin Spurs
Bryson DeChambeau Foundation Cleburne Railroaders
Circuit of The Americas
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Stars Dallas Trinity FC
Dallas Wings Community Foundation
El Paso Locomotive FC
Faith Fight Finish Foundation
FC Dallas
Frisco RoughRiders
Houston Astros
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dash Houston Rockets
Houston SaberCats
Houston Texans
Hunt Sports Group
The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation
Just Keep Livin' Foundation
LOVB Austin
LOVB Houston
Meredith and Scottie Scheffler
NBA Foundation NBA Players Association
Nolan Ryan Foundation
PBR Austin Gamblers
PBR Texas Rattlers
Round Rock Express
REV Entertainment
San Antonio Spurs
Texas Rangers
Texas Legends
Texas Stars
The US Tennis Association
This investment will better the lives of those affected by the flooding by providing long-term improvements such as access to mental health resources, community programming and the creation of safe places where young people can come together and heal from tragedy. Collectively, these teams have already contributed over $6.3 million to flood relief efforts to date, with funds going to support various organizations including the Texas Sport for Healing Fund. Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is managing the fund in conjunction with San Antonio Area Foundation (SAF). A panel of representatives from the founding teams will work collaboratively with SAF, alongside Central Texas community partners and local organizations on the ground, to routinely evaluate and identify additional recipients as needs evolve.
Fans who would like to join the Texas and national sports community by contributing to the fund are invited to donate here.
National Auction Live Now
Community members can take part in the multi-franchise auction to drive visibility and support to the cause, featuring sports memorabilia and merchandise donated by over 80 teams. Teams from across the country, spanning a wide range of professional leagues, have donated over 150 items to the auction such as game tickets, autographed sports equipment, jerseys, game balls and more to be added in the coming days, as a show of the national sports industry's solidarity and support for the Texas community in this time of need. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.
About Texas Sport for Healing
Members of the Texas national professional sports communities have joined efforts to form the "Texas Sport for Healing Fund." The fund will provide long-term support for Texas communities directly impacted by tragedy throughout the state by investing in the needs of youth and families who have been most affected. Together, we are Texas Strong.
