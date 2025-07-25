Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. New Mexico United 7/26/25

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

A Shot at Glory: San Antonio FC enters its final USL Jägermeister Cup group match at the top of Group 2 with nine points, one of two teams remaining with a perfect record in the competition. SAFC can clinch a spot in the knockout stage and home-field advantage with a win or draw, regardless of a shootout result. If SAFC loses in regulation, it will still have a chance to make the knockouts via a wild card based on other results.

Unblemished: SAFC is the only team in USL Championship and League One to not allow a goal in USL Jägermeister Cup play with a trio of clean sheets through its first three matches.

Spreading the Field: SAFC's attack has been balanced this season with its 23 goals coming from 12 different players and 10 different players assisting. Jorge Hernandez, Luke Haakenson, Alex Greive and Alex Crognale have all scored multiple goals for SAFC.

---------------

What to Know - USL Jägermeister Cup:

The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup features all 38 professional men's clubs from USL Championship and USL League One competing in a World Cup-style tournament, the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup.

The USL Jägermeister Cup will consist of six regional groups, with six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation per group. Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. If tied at the end of regulation, the match will immediately go into penalty kicks. The group stage kicks off April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26.

Teams will earn three points for a win in regulation and one point for a draw at the end of regulation, with an extra point awarded to the winning team after penalty kicks.

Six group winners and two wild cards will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds. After the group stage, the quarterfinalists will move onto the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 4.

---------------

What they had to say:

Forward Jake LaCava

(On getting another chance against New Mexico...)

"They did beat us 4-2. Personally, I don't think that scoreline reflected how that game went, but nonetheless, it was the score at the end of the day, so I know a lot of the guys are motivated, excited, looking forward to kind of going back and just showing them what kind of a team we are and showing ourselves what kind of a team we are. We like to pride ourselves that we can hang with the best and play with the best, and this is just another opportunity to do so on Saturday against the top team, so extra motivated and looking forward to it."

(On coming back from the break...)

"I think the mental health break did come at a good time. We were struggling player-wise, had a lot of injuries. A lot of guys were playing a lot of minutes, so we got a lot of the group back. We're almost fully healthy at the moment, so I think, in terms of the mental health break coming for them, it's perfect. It gave them an opportunity to not miss any more games and get back with the group, and then in terms of the other guys, I think a little bit of a mental recharge and a physical reset was just what we needed. You can't really take away the momentum from us. I feel like the vibes are very good right now. The atmosphere is great, the guys are happy, so we came back from the break and are just looking to do more of the same and kind of keep the attitude and keep the mentality high and keep pushing on what we were doing before the mental health break."

---------------

USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage Match #4 - San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 3-0-0 (9 pts; 1 st place in Group 2)

New Mexico United: 1-0-2 (6 pts; 3 rd place in Group 2)

All-time Series: New Mexico leads the all-time series 8-5-1, with SAFC last winning on the road in August 2023. The teams met in Albuquerque in June, with United pulling ahead with two late goals in stoppage time for the 4-2 win.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvNM, #AShotAtGlory







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.