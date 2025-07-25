El Paso Locomotive FC Finish out USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage against Union Omaha

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC head to Nebraska for their final group stage match of the USL Jägermeister Cup against Union Omaha on Saturday, July 26 at 6 p.m. MT at Werner Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT UNION OMAHA - SATURDAY, JULY 26, 2025 @ 6:00 P.M. MT - WERNER PARK - PAPILLION, NEBRASKA

Watch: ESPN+

KEY STORYLINES

In their final home game of the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup, El Paso Locomotive FC fell short in a penalty shootout against Phoenix Rising FC 2(7)-2(6). Locomotive fell behind early but responded with goals from Gabi Torres and Andy Cabrera to take the lead at halftime. A rebound from a free kick, however, saw the visitors tie the match and ultimately go on to win in penalty kicks.

El Paso Locomotive FC announced Monday that it has signed forward Christian Sorto for the remainder of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old has seven years of USL Championship experience under his belt with stops at Loudoun United, Orange County SC, Miami FC and Rio Grande Valley FC where he was coached by current Locomotive head coach Wilmer Cabrera. In his USL career including playoffs, he has tallied 14 goals and 14 assists across 137 matches.

This is the final group stage match for Los Locos in the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup. If Saturday's match against Omaha is tied after 90 minutes, the match will go to a penalty shootout with the winner receiving an extra point in the group standings.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Beto Avila: After a slow few weeks, Avila was able to get going offensively last Saturday with an early assist and multiple created chances against Phoenix. The Austin, Texas native has five goals and five assists this season across all competitions.

M Gabi Torres: Something about his former club seems to bring out the best in Gabi Torres. He recorded a goal and assist against Phoenix last weekend with his pass to Andy Cabrera giving him seven assists on the season across all competitions, just one shy of the club record held by James Kiffe (8) in 2019.

D Ricky Ruiz: After a few weeks in and out of the lineup, Ruiz looks poised to return to the back line this weekend. He ranks second on the team in interceptions (20) behind the league leader, Gabi Torres (27), and third in tackles (21).

OPPONENT INFO: Union Omaha

Los Locos trail the all-time series with Omaha, 0-1-1. The hosts knocked El Paso out of the U.S. Open Cup in 2023 and 2024. Omaha recently named Vincenzo Candela as their interim head coach and currently sit in 13th place in USL League One.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Andy Cabrera leads the USL Championship with nine non-penalty goals.

- Gabi Torres leads the league with 27 interceptions.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls in the USL Championship this season (297).

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on opportunities for younger players:

"This will be good for them because they need to prove themselves to us. They need to show us if they're up to the task and if they're ready. It's one thing to see them in practice but another thing to see them play in a game. The game is where everything changes for you."

Cabrera on taking advantage of summer heat:

"When it's hot, we need to hold the ball. This is important to us. During the summer, if you don't keep the ball, you're going to run and drain yourself mentally a little bit more than the opponent. You need to protect the ball in the heat because that's going to give you the extra energy that you need just to continue running."

Gabi Torres on team mentality moving forward:

"I think we've seen already that not just 11 players can carry a team. We need everybody to be able to step up coming up to the final stretch of the season. That's what I think builds a winning team. It's when everyone can make the difference and take advantage of the moment, and I think we're on the right track."

Christian Sorto on what he hopes to bring to club:

"It's always different coming to a new city, but at the end of the day, I come here to play football. I think of myself as someone who can created something out of nothing. I'm here to do my job to help the team and pick up where I left off. I'm just ready for a new challenge."







