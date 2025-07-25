Monterey Bay Visits AV Alta FC in Round 4 of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage
July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
LANCASTER, California - Monterey Bay FC rounds out the group stage of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup with a match against USL League One side AV Alta FC on Saturday. Kickoff from Lancaster Municipal Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. PT. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.
It all comes down to this, the final weekend of group play. The group stage of the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup featuring both USL Championship and USL League One sides is set to come to a close this weekend - and Group 1 is set for a dramatic finish. With just one match remaining, Monterey Bay has everything to play for when it comes to winning the group and advancing to the knockout stages.
Entering the final weekend, Las Vegas Lights FC sits atop the group with nine points through four matches, while both Monterey Bay and Sacramento Republic FC sit just behind with six points each from three matches played. Both sides would pull level on points with Las Vegas with wins in their respective matches, making possible quite an electric finish that would then only be sorted by the cup's next tiebreaker - goals scored.
Currently trailing two goals behind Las Vegas, Monterey Bay would need to win and score at least two goals to jump them in the table. In this scenario, Monterey Bay would have the advantage via goal difference. However, Monterey Bay could win, score two goals, and still not win the group should Sacramento win their match with two plus goals as well. If that happens, Republic FC would have the advantage in goal difference and ultimately top the group. In order for MBFC to keep Sacramento at bay, the Crisp-and-Kelp will want to score at least one more goal than their rival to the north on the night should Republic FC earn a victory in Spokane.
Adding to the drama, Sacramento's match against Spokane is scheduled to end near the halfway mark of Monterey Bay's match against AV Alta. This means MBFC will know exactly what it needs to do in the final 45 minutes to top the group. So grab the popcorn, all eyes will be on the second half in Lancaster.
AV Alta FC vs. Monterey Bay FC
Venue: Lancaster Municipal Stadium; Lancaster, California
Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025; 8:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Clear and 74°F
USL Jägermeister Cup: Group 1 Table
Team Points Record GF GA GD
Las Vegas Lights FC 9 3-1-0 7 6 +1
Sacramento Republic FC 6 2-1-0 5 1 +4
Monterey Bay FC 6 2-1-0 5 4 +1
Oakland Roots SC 4 1-1-1 5 5 0
e - Orange County SC 3 1-2-0 4 6 -2
e - Spokane Velocity 3 1-2-0 2 4 -2
e - AV Alta FC 2 0-2-1 3 5 -2
