MBFC Acquires Johnny Klein from Charleston Battery

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Midfielder Johnny Klein with the Charleston Battery

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has acquired midfielder Johnny Klein via transfer from Charleston Battery in Week 23 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, pending league and federation approval, terms undisclosed. With just 12 matches remaining in league play, Klein will look to inject fresh energy into the attack down the final stretch.

Klein, 25, joins Monterey Bay FC after spending the first half of the 2025 campaign with fellow USL Championship side Charleston Battery in the league's Eastern Conference where he added one goal and one assist in 571 minutes across all competitions. The Columbia, Missouri native began his professional career as the 30th overall selection by St. Louis CITY SC in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft following an impressive collegiate career at Saint Louis University. Klein went on to make 16 MLS appearances over two seasons with the first team, tallying one goal and one assist, while also starring for MLS NEXT Pro side CITY2. Klein's rookie campaign with CITY2 saw him record 13 goals and four assists in 28 matches, followed by six goals and six assists across 20 appearances in 2024 while continuing to balance duties with the senior squad. Now, however, Klein joins the Crisp-and-Kelp poised to play an important role in Monterey Bay's push for a first-ever playoff berth.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining Monterey Bay. It's a club that I have had previous conversations with and now is a great time in my career to join the team," said Klein. "I am looking forward to bringing energy and danger into the attacking half for the team. It is my mindset even as an attacker; to defend hard against the ball so we can regain possession and have more opportunities to attack. I want to be active in and around the box to score and set up goals for the team. I'm most looking forward to being a part of the early history of the club and hoping to be the first Monterey Bay team to reach the playoffs. From my short time being around the squad, this is what everyone's eyes are set on."

At Saint Louis University, Klein was a four-time all-conference selection and the Atlantic 10 co-Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2022. He closed out his Billikens career ranked 16th in school history with 85 points (29 goals, 27 assists) and tied for ninth in career assists. As a junior in 2021, he led the NCAA in total assists (15) and assists per game (0.75), guiding the Billikens to both A-10 regular-season and tournament titles, as well as an NCAA tournament quarterfinal berth. Prior to being drafted, Klein featured in USL League Two and spent time in the Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers academies.

NAME: Johnny Klein POSITION: Midfielder AGE: 25 HEIGHT: 5'7 DATE OF BIRTH: November 7, 1999 HOMETOWN: Columbia, Missouri NATIONALITY: United States PREVIOUS CLUB: Charleston Battery TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay acquired midfielder Johnny Klein from Charleston Battery via transfer for undisclosed terms on August 5, 2025.

The current roster as of August 5 is listed alphabetically as follows: Goalkeepers: Nico Campuzano, Sam Gomez, Dallas Odle Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Sami Guediri, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Miles Lyons, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Luke Ivanovic, Adam Larsson, Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul, Anton Søjberg

