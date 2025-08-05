Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 22

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising midfielder Hope Avayevu was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 22, USL announced today. With a goal and two assists, Avayevu played a role in each of Rising's three goals in its 3-3 draw against Birmingham Legion FC on August 2 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Saturday marked Avayevu's third multi-goal-contribution match of 2025. Notably, the performance secured the midfielder his fifth Team of the Week appearance in 2025. With six goals and nine assists in all competitions, Avayevu leads all Rising players in goal contributions (15).

The midfielder played a crucial role in a bit of combination play down the left wing that sprung defender Emil Cuello for Rising's opening goal. 10 minutes later, it was Avayevu's right-footed curler from outside the box that doubled the club's lead. In the 90th minute, the Ghanaian chipped in one last assist, providing the crossfield switch that midfielder Charlie Dennis turned into the game-tying goal.

"I think we all came out looking to perform well, to help the team win," Avayevu said following the match. "I felt like I could do more, though. I got a goal and two assists, but I feel like that wasn't enough at the end when we don't get a win out of it."

Avayevu and Rising next take the field on the road against Lexington SC at 3:00 p.m. (PT) Saturday, August 9, at Lexington SC Stadium in the Bluegrass State.







