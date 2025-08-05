Phoenix Rising FC Mutually Parts Ways with Defender Alejandro Araneda

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has mutually parted ways with defender Alejandro "Alex" Araneda. The 22 year old made two appearances in all competitions after signing a contract with the club ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Araneda, who previously played under Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah while with North Texas SC in 2022, played significant minutes on trial for Rising in preseason matches against MLS sides San Diego FC, LAFC and Charlotte FC before signing a First Team contract. The defender made his regular-season debut against Monterey Bay FC on May 17 and most recently appeared in Rising's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Houston Dynamo FC.







