Phoenix Rising FC Mutually Parts Ways with Defender Alejandro Araneda
August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has mutually parted ways with defender Alejandro "Alex" Araneda. The 22 year old made two appearances in all competitions after signing a contract with the club ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.
Araneda, who previously played under Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah while with North Texas SC in 2022, played significant minutes on trial for Rising in preseason matches against MLS sides San Diego FC, LAFC and Charlotte FC before signing a First Team contract. The defender made his regular-season debut against Monterey Bay FC on May 17 and most recently appeared in Rising's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Houston Dynamo FC.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 5, 2025
- Detroit City FC Hits the Road for Midweek Clash at Rhode Island FC - Detroit City FC
- Phoenix Rising FC Mutually Parts Ways with Defender Alejandro Araneda - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hartford Looks to Move into Playoff Positions against Miami - Hartford Athletic
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Matthew Corcoran on Loan from Nashville SC - Rhode Island FC
- MBFC Acquires Johnny Klein from Charleston Battery - Monterey Bay FC
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 22 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Four Locos Earn Spots on Team of the Week After Historic Team Performance - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Cristian Parano Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Matt Mahoney and Akeem O'Connor-Ward Have Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 22 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Dieng Earns USL Player of the Week Honors Following Two-Goal Night and Club Record - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Phoenix Rising FC Mutually Parts Ways with Defender Alejandro Araneda
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 22
- Phoenix Rising Transfers Forward Jearl Margaritha to S.K. Beveren
- Rising And Birmingham Legion Took A Point Each From Saturday's High-Scoring Affair In The Valley
- Rising Scores Late in 3-3 Draw Against Birmingham Legion FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium