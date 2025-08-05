Matt Mahoney and Akeem O'Connor-Ward Have Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 22

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Matt Mahoney has been named to the Team of the Week and Akeem O'Connor-Ward for Team of the Week bench for week 22 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Mahoney was a key player last Friday when the Switchbacks battled Lexington SC at Weidner Field. Not only did he score his first-ever career brace, but he also held a passing accuracy of 87.5%, won three duels, and made six clearances.

In the 40', off a left-sided corner, #22 Marco Micaletto delivered a ball outside the 18 to #5 Matt Mahoney, who headed it into the bottom left corner from in front of the six-yard box, leaving no chance for Lexington's goalkeeper #31 Brooks Thompson.

Then Mahoney scored again in the 80'. From a free kick opportunity, the ball moved forward to the right of the box to #18 Aidan Rocha. Rocha crossed it into the six-yard box, which was deflected, hitting the top woodwork, to Mahoney, who tapped it past the goal line, securing the victory of 3-1.

O'Connor-Ward showed off his impressive defensive skills throughout the full 90 minutes. He successfully made four tackles, two clearances, and held a passing accuracy of 87.5%.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22

GK - Damian Las, Louisville City FC

D - Ryan Doghman, Orange County SC

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Josh Jones, Louisville City FC

M - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Mamadou Dieng, Hartford Athletic

F - Andy Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC

Coach - Danny Cruz, Louisville City FC

Bench - Eric Dick (PIT), Emmanuel Samadia (HFD), Akeem O'Connor-Ward (COS), Kevon Lambert (LOU), Cristian Parano (SAC), Woobens Pacius (TBR), Sam Gleadle (LOU)

The Switchbacks head on the road to Oakland on August 9th, then return to Weidner Field on August 16th to take on Orange County SC for Witches and Wizards Night.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.