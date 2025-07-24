Switchbacks FC Sign Midfielder Brennan Creek to a 25 Day Contract

July 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed midfielder Brennan Creek for a 25-day contract. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"I am extremely excited for this opportunity and couldn't be more ready to represent the Switchbacks," said Creek.

Creek began his collegiate career at Western Michigan University, where he played three seasons from 2019 to 2021. During that span, he made 45 appearances, tallying five goals and 13 assists while earning All-MAC honors. He later transferred to the University of Kentucky for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, appearing in 41 matches and recording five assists along with 14 total shots.

In 2024, Creek made the leap to semi-professional, signing with Huntsville City FC in MLS Next Pro. He played in eight matches for Huntsville, logging 670 minutes, scoring one goal, and adding two assists.

Following his time in the MLS Next Pro, Creek joined USL League Two Asheville City SC for the 2025 season, making one appearance and playing 111 minutes during the US Open Cup.

"A talented Center Midfielder with great composure and a real willingness to want the ball," said Stephen Hogan. "His spatial awareness and understanding of the game are exciting, and we look forward to seeing his progression."

Name: Brennan Creek

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Date of Birth: July 6th, 2000

Age: 25

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Michigan







