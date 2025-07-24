Oakland's Own Ali Elmasnaouy Signs First Professional Contract with Oakland Roots Sports Club

July 24, 2025

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC today announced the signing of Ali Elmasnaouy to a first-team professional contract. The Oakland-born and-raised midfielder and Project 51O product has been with the first team since April 2024 on an academy contract. The Berkeley High graduate made his debut for the first team in the U.S. Open Cup in 2024, when he went on to score the game-winning goal in extra time against El Farolito to help Roots advance to the next round.

"We've seen the growth in his poise and leadership on the field, as well as his off field attention to detail and maturity since joining our program in the summer of 2022," said Oakland Roots SC Technical Director Jordan Ferrell. "Ali continues to consistently do the little things well, which has earned him opportunities to grow through the levels of our club. He is a prime example of what we have built with Project 51O and the roots of our club, strong local homegrown talent, making an impact with our first team."

Elmasnaouy first joined Project 51O in early August 2022, immediately helping the team win the UPSL NorCal Regular Season Conference Championship for Fall 2022. In just under three full years with Project 51O, he helped win four trophies in total, including the Fall 2023 UPSL NorCal South Playoff Conference Championship, the Fall 2024 UPSL NorCal South Regular Season Conference Championship, and the Fall 2024 NorCal South Playoff Conference Championship. He was also part of the USL League Two Project 51O side that went to the 2024 USL League Two Western Conference Finals.

Individually, Elmasnaouy was named the 2024 Project 51O Player of the Year by the club and the 2024 USL League Two Southwest Division Player of the Year by the league. Since joining Oakland Roots, he has made 20 appearances in all competitions, contributing 2 assists and 1 goal. So far this season, he has earned over 500 minutes on the field, starting 7 games, including every game under head coach Benny Feilhaber.







