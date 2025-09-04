Roots Host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for Sunday Matinee Fixture

Another big opportunity for Oakland is on the docket for this Sunday, September 7th at 1 PM PT, as Roots play host to USL Championship Eastern Conference side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Oakland took care of business in their last action, a 1-0 home victory over NorCal rivals Monterey Bay FC that was critical in keeping their playoff hopes alive. In Sunday's match with Pittsburgh, Roots have an opportunity to boost their playoff odds significantly once again.

Now sitting tied on points in 10th place in the West with 24, Oakland is just three points back of the playoff line. A win on Sunday - plus favorable outcomes in both the Colorado Springs and New Mexico matches - could mean Roots exit the weekend deadlocked with three other teams at the current 27 point 8th place playoff line.

With only nine games remaining in the season, each approaching fixture feels more and more like a must win scenario, but there is never a better opportunity than the one directly in front of you, and the Riverhounds are it.

But Pittsburgh is an obstacle Roots have yet to find a way to clear. In three previous meetings, Oakland is winless versus the Riverhounds, holding an 0-1-2 record in the series that includes what was Roots' first of three 0-5 drubbings last season in the clubs' last matchup.

While Pittsburgh aren't yet a playoff lock in the East, they are sitting more comfortably in their respective table than Roots at the moment. The Riverhounds are currently above the playoff line in 7th place with a five point cushion between them and dropping out of a potential postseason spot.

That means that Sunday could be a perfect opportunity for Roots to simply want it more.

Following Sunday's match, Roots will head back on the road for an East Coast trip to South Carolina for a battle with Charleston SC on September 13th before returning to the Coliseum to host FC Tulsa on September 20th.







