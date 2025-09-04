San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar Called up to Somalia National Team

Published on September 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Mohamed Omar has been called up to the Somalia National Team for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the club announced today.

Omar made his senior team debut earlier this year on March 21 vs. Guinea, playing a full 180 minutes in his first pair of international caps.

The midfielder has racked up 785 minutes in 11 appearances across all competitions for SAFC this season and scored his first professional goal against Colorado Springs in April.

Omar will be unavailable for selection for San Antonio's September 6 match vs. New Mexico United while out on international duty.

Somalia is set to face off against Guinea on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7 a.m. CT and Uganda on Monday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. CT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.