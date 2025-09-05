Match Preview: Republic FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday's head-to-head marks the fourth of five for the Indomitable Club's away-match stretch and another opportunity for Republic FC to return from an opponents home to gain ground in the conference table.

Last weekend, the Boys in Old Glory Red defeated New Mexico in United's own backyard 2-0 - the first time since 2022. Isotopes Park provided the setting for Republic FC forward Khori Bennett as he notched his fifth career brace and first for the Indomitable Club, assisted by Rodrigo Lopez and Michel Benitez.

Republic FC started the match aggressively, pinning New Mexico United in their own half and creating early chances. Sacramento's backline had a dominant performance, allowing no shots on target and just three touches in the box during the first half.

Seven minutes into a scoreless second half as New Mexico increased the pressure, Bennett broke the deadlock. After receiving a long pass from Lopez, he finished unmarked with a curling shot from distance. The assist earned the Republic FC captain a spot on USL's Team of the Week and has now added a goal contribution in his last four appearances (2 goals, 3 assists) and leads the team with five assists on the season. The league has also recognized Lopez's stellar performance throughout August as RoRo has been nominated for USL's Player of the Month.

The Jamaican striker didn't stop there, as he found the back of the net again in the 69th minute. He finished off a quick pass from Michel Benitez after a defensive error by New Mexico. With last Saturday's brace, Bennett now has three goals since joining the team in July. The striker's performance against New Mexico also earned him USL's Player of The Week honors.

Republic FC Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello also delivered another solid performance when he made a crucial save in stoppage time to preserve the shutout. The 4th year Quail now leads the league with nine clean sheets so far this season.

The Rowdies will have a sense of familiarity on Saturday, as Republic FC head coach Neill Collins takes on his old club.

"When you're a coach the sole focus is on the game and what we need to do to win, and the only thing that really matters to me on Saturday is winning...once that whistle blows we will be 100% focused and trying to get another result," says Collins. After Saturday's match in Tampa, the Indomitable Club's three-week away stretch will come to a gripping conclusion with a Jägermister Cup Semifinal in Rhode Island on September 10.

Know Your Opponent - Tampa Bay Rowdies

Last Saturday, the Rowdies hosted Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for an exciting come-from-behind 2-1 Tampa Bay victory.

Just over two minutes into the match, a beautiful passing sequence from Pittsburgh infiltrated Tampa's box. Midfielder Robbie Mertz sent a ball to the feet of Charles Ahl who fired a one-touch finish past Rowdies goalkeeper Ethan Bandré to give the Riverhounds a 1-0 lead.

The Riverhounds looked to double the lead in the 25th minute, when forward Augi Williams beat Bandré in the box. However, the attempt was denied by defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele to prevent another Pittsburgh goal.

Tampa got back in the match in the second half when a set piece corner kick in the 64th minute found the head of Rowdies substitute Joey Skinner. The attempt nailed the top of the cross bar, and Englishman Lewis Hilton was there to tap in the rebound to put Tampa Bay on the scoresheet.

Just ten minutes later, a Pittsburgh clearance from another set piece was chased down by Rowdies forward Manuel Arteaga who sent a 40-yard ball back into the mix. Woobens Pacius then quickly brought down the pass and fired a left-footed shot into the back of Pittsburgh's net, breaking the tie and allowing Tampa Bay all three points. The MLS loanee from Nashville SC leads the Rowdies in goals with eight so far this season.

After an uncharacteristic campaign, the Rowdies currently sit in the tenth position in the eastern conference. With only nine regular season games left, Tampa will be looking to walk away from this weekend with three points to secure a spot above the playoff line.

Head-to-head

Saturday will mark the third-ever meeting between the two sides, with the first appearance in 2023 having Republic FC gaffer Neill Collins at the helm of the opposing eastern side.

Collins - one of the winningest coaches in USL Championship history - spent six seasons with the Rowdies and led the squad to 94 wins over six seasons, including three straight Eastern Conference Finals. His standout 2021 season earned him USL Coach of the Year after a record-setting run that included a nine-game win streak and the league's longest-ever shutout stretch.

The two sides last met in 2024, where Heart Health Park hosted a match filled with chances from both sides, but Tampa claimed all three points. Also, joining Collins in the list of familiar faces for the Rowdies are Republic FC defenders Freddy Kleeman and Ryan Spaulding who will now be facing the eastern side in Old Glory Red for the first time.

Republic FC's Russell Cicerone and Danny Vitiello head into Saturday's match with their own all-time career success against the eastern side - Cicerone with three goals and three assists and Vitiello with two clean sheets against the Rowdies.

Overview: SAC @ TBR

Date: Saturday, September 6

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m.

Venue: Al Lang Stadium

Watch: FOX40+ Smart TV App, FOX40.com, FOX40 Mobile App, ESPN+, Antenna 40.2

