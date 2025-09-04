United Soccer League Announces Partnership with BoxLIFE

TAMPA, Fla. & AUSTIN, Texas - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced a Preferred Supplier partnership with boxLIFE, a nationwide provider of shipping containers converted into modern structures.

boxLIFE redefines the gameday experience by transforming upcycled shipping containers into mobile luxury suites, concession stands and retail spaces. With a focus on sustainability, flexibility and fast returns on investment, boxLIFE helps professional sports teams and universities nationwide generate new revenue streams while enhancing the fan experience. Current partners include USL Championship side Charleston Battery and defending Gainbridge Super League champions Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Through its innovative solutions, boxLIFE delivers premium mobile suites that elevate fan engagement, create VIP viewing opportunities and unlock valuable sponsorship and branding potential. Additionally, its fully mobile concession boxes provide affordable ways to serve food and beverages in high-traffic locations, while its deluxe retail boxes enable clubs to launch merchandise pop-ups anywhere on site. Designed for quick setup, secure closure and long-term sustainability, every boxLIFE product gives clubs the flexibility to monetize underutilized spaces without major capital investment.

"boxLIFE has proven to be a leader in delivering premium, high-quality suite experiences that elevates the game day environment," said Josh Keller, USL EVP of Corporate Development & Partnerships. "With several USL clubs already utilizing them, formalizing this partnership was a natural next step. As the USL enters a period of unprecedented growth across the ecosystem, boxLIFE's creative, turnkey luxury seating and retail solutions will play a key role in how we reimagine the fan experience and bring new energy to our venues."

"We have built strong relationships with the Charleston Battery and Tampa Bay Sun FC through the provision of boxSUITES and retail boxes, and we are proud to expand this commitment as a partner with the USL," said Sheryl Estes, boxLIFE Co-Founder & Owner. "Our solutions enhance stadiums with premium seating, hospitality, and retail offerings, and with the league's rapid expansion, we are uniquely positioned to deliver an immediate and measurable boost in revenue for teams and venues."

Through its Preferred Supplier Program, the USL connects suppliers with new franchise owners and existing USL clubs to deliver the best possible experience for fans across North America. Preferred suppliers are "Best in Class" companies that provide services and products to professional franchises and stadium developers and must meet the USL's strict quality standards.

