Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Published on September 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Vamos Tulsa Night is here! FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field this Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 p.m. for a night of soccer, culture, and community as they host Birmingham Legion FC. Presented by Arvest Bank, this special evening celebrates Tulsa's Hispanic and Latino communities with live performances, food specials, and a vibrant atmosphere beneath the Tulsa skyline.

Que golazo! Fans arriving early will receive a FREE Vamos Tulsa shirt (first 1,000 fans) - a limited-edition design inspired by the diverse and vibrant Latino and Hispanic communities that contribute so much to Tulsa.

Vamos Tulsa Night Highlights

Free Vamos Tulsa Shirt - First 1,000 fans through the gates.

Food Special - 5 tacos for $10 at Catrina's Fresh Mex Taco Truck.

National Anthem - Performed by Chris Sanchez.

Halftime Show - Pakilistli Academia de Danza y Cultura Folklorica brings the stage to life.

League Outlook

With just four home matches left - and eight games total remaining in the regular season - FC Tulsa sits 1st in the Western Conference with 42 points. The Scissortails are on course to secure the first No. 1 seed in Tulsa pro soccer history and to bring playoff soccer back to the city for the first time since 1983.

Birmingham Legion FC comes to Tulsa in 11th place, battling to keep their postseason hopes alive, while FC Tulsa continues its historic push at the top of the table. Saturday's clash is set to deliver another memorable night at ONEOK Field.

Momentum Watch

Tulsa leads the West with 42 points.

Only eight matches remain in the regular season.

Victory would push Tulsa closer to hosting its first home playoff soccer match since 1983.

Inside the Club

Head Coach Luke Spencer spoke about the playoff push and the meaning of Vamos Tulsa Night:

"This group has worked so hard to get to this point, and we're not slowing down. The chance to earn the top seed and bring playoff soccer back to Tulsa is special. Nights like Vamos Tulsa Night are about more than soccer - it's about celebrating our community, our fans, and everything that makes Tulsa unique."

How to Watch

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field. Fans can watch live on the ESPN App, stream on ESPN+, or locally on My41.







