Hartford Athletic Adds Versatile Midfielder Cameron Duke on Short Term Contract

Published on September 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic is excited to announce the signing of Cameron Duke, a dynamic box-to-box midfielder, on a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval. The 24-year-old joins the squad after time with USL Championship side Louisville City FC, MLS NEXT Pro's Crown Legacy FC and MLS squad Sporting KC.

Duke, an Overland Park, Kansas native, first joined the Sporting Kansas City Academy in 2012, at just 11-years old. He rose through the ranks of his home club's system, signing a professional homegrown player contract in 2019. He made his professional debut on July 30, 2020 in the MLS is Back Tournament when SKC faced off against Philadelphia Union.

Duke went on to make 54 appearances, with 22 starts, in the MLS for Sporting KC from 2019 to 2024. Over this period, he contributed two goals and two assists.

He also logged four games and one goal with USL Championship side Sporting KC II during this time. After the team switched leagues, going to the MLS NEXT Pro, in 2022, Duke recorded 13 appearances, contributed one assist and netted three goals.

The 2024 season saw Duke take the field with Crown Legacy FC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of Charlotte SC. During this stint with the club, he registered 18 appearances, with one goal and three assists.

He comes to Hartford after signing a 25-day contract with Louisville City FC, ahead of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup during which he made one appearance.

The 5'6" midfielder has been called up to the youth national team several times, making four appearances for the U-16 team and two for the U-18s, starting in a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica.

Duke is known for his work rate on and off the ball, pressing relentlessly and tracking back defensively, making him a good fit for the Hartford style of play. He is also known for creating dangerous opportunities, both for himself and teammates, through his tight dribbling and clinical passing.







