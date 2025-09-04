Rhode Island FC to Celebrate Young Fans in Second Annual Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Ahead of Rhode Island FC's 7 p.m. matchup with USL Championship leaders Louisville City FC on Saturday, the Ocean State club announced today its jam-packed slate of activities for Kids Night presented by Rhode Island Energy, giving young RIFC fans a chance to get on the field and closer than ever to the action. Complete with kid-created videoboard graphic animations, a talented 10-year-old singer performing the national anthem and on-field postgame challenges, the night will be highlighted by a first-of-its-kind halftime kids game, never done before in North America!

Families looking for a fun, affordable night out at Centreville Bank Stadium can secure food, drinks and tickets for the whole family for just $17 per person! The Family 4-Pack ticket deal is complete with four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and four bags of chips for a combined price of just $68.

To get the night started, the first 3,000 fans through the gates on Saturday will receive a free Kids Night Rally Towel, courtesy of Rhode Island Energy!

Throughout the night, the Rhode Island FC video board graphics will feature stop-motion animations created by kids in collaboration with the Community Libraries of Providence! Gif-o-Graf, a Pawtucket-based animation company, worked with youth throughout the Blackstone Valley to create stop-motion visuals for Kids Night. Everything from team-related announcements to goal scoring animations and promotional graphics will feature locally-animated, stop-motion videos of cardboard cutouts.

Along the Seekonk River, RIFC's Fan Fest will be packed with free kid-friendly activities beginning when gates open at 6 p.m. The scenic riverside walk will be bustling with its usual activities, including face painting and balloon artists, presented by Centreville Bank, as well as airbrush tattoos, hair braiding, foosball and subsoccer tables. Additionally, kids interested in making their very own stop-motion animation can visit the Gif-o-Graf table, where they will have the opportunity to use the stop-motion machine, create their own characters and animate their very own video!

On Saturday, attendees 12 and under who signed up for Rhode Island FC's TerRIFC Kids Club and completed in this summer's TerRIFC Kids Read & Play initiative will be recognized on the field before the game. In collaboration with the Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence, TerRIFC Kids who visited Providence Children's Museum at least five times during the summer, or completed the CLPVD's Summer Reading Challenge, were named TerRIFC Read & Play Champions and given a free ticket to Saturday's game. PCM and CLPVD's Readmobile will also be in attendance at Fan Fest on Saturday.

Kids interested in joining the TerRIFC Kid's Club can still sign up at the game! At Fan Fest, interested fans can stop by the TerRIFC Kids Club table to sign up, and members of the TerRIFC Kids Club can pick up their game sticker to add to the back of their TerRIFC Kids Club credential. TerRIFC Kids Club members can collect one sticker per game, and the more stickers you collect, the more swag you earn! Members who collect all 18 stickers on the back of their credential win a school visit from Chip! On Saturday, kids who collect their 6th sticker at the game can pick up their Chip match coin, and those collecting their 12th sticker at the game can redeem the special 12-game prize, a TerRIFC Kids Club Scarf!

Prior to the game, fans are encouraged to get to their seats early and look out for Chip! Conducting the infamous Breeze Chip Shot, Chip will be firing exclusive tees into the crowd with his new airplane-shaped t-shirt launcher! One lucky winner will find round-trip airline tickets, courtesy of Breeze Airways, wrapped in their prize catch. After Chip leaves the field and the players take the pitch for the first time, the pre-game ceremony will be headlined by 10-year-old Barrington talent Juliette Koenigsberg! Koenigsburg, a member of local soccer club Scorpions SC's U-11 team, will perform the national anthem in front of thousands of fans and her Scorpions teammates at the game.

As the first half ends, the Kids Night excitement will just be getting started. During halftime, fans will be in for an epic on-field kids game, never done before in North America! What promises to be a thrilling halftime show will be the first of its kind in the USL Championship and have fans throughout the stadium on their feet.

As always, Kids Night will also be full of exciting opportunities for kids to go home with free food and prizes! If Rhode Island FC scores a goal from any Chick-fil-A Attleboro Korner Kick on Saturday, every fan in attendance scores a free Chick-fil-A sandwich by showing their ticket on Monday at Chick-fil-A Attleboro! At halftime, the Centreville Bank Crossbar Challenge will give one lucky fan the opportunity to win $500 courtesy of Centreville Bank. In back-to-back games during RIFC's 1-0 win over Detroit City FC on Aug. 6 and its 0-0 tie vs. Loudoun United FC on Aug. 9, two young fans struck the crossbar on their first attempt, walking away with a hefty cash prize in front of a roaring crowd. Additionally, the Drippy's Drop Shot by Santoro Oil, which challenges contestants to pass the ball from the top of the penalty area and hit the center dot, will give another fan a chance to win $1,000!

Even after the final whistle, all kids in attendance will have the opportunity to get on the field at Centreville Bank Stadium. In addition to the chance to get pictures and signatures with their favorite RIFC players during Autograph Alley at the South Endline of the field postgame, kids 14 and under will be invited to participate in a dash across the pitch, sprinting across the field from the east sideline to the west sideline accompanied by various local mascots including the University of Rhode Island's Rhody Ram, Brown University's Bruno, Santoro Oil's Drippy, the Chick-fil-A cow and California Taco Shop's Hola Dude, among others.

Last time out, Rhode Island FC fought to a thrilling 1-0 win over second-place Charleston Battery, showcasing its elite defensive form and taking down one of the highest-scoring attacks in the league. In the second half, JJ Williams broke the deadlock with a powerful header, scoring the game-winner with his first career goal at Centreville Bank Stadium. The goal was the 16th of his Rhode Island FC career, tying him with Albert Dikwa "Chico" for the club's all-time lead. Williams's goal showcased his physical strength and aerial ability, giving the Ocean State cub one of its biggest wins of the season and lifting it back above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings. After helping the defense hold onto a club-record, fourth-straight shutout at home, goalkeeper and captain Koke Vegas was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week.

Louisville City FC has continued to be one of the most dominant teams in the USL Championship in 2025. The club has scored 45 goals this season, which is tied for the most in the league. It has out-scored its opponents 15-5 in its last five games, is unbeaten (6W-0L-2T) in its last eight games and has lost just one of its 22 games this season. Led by Phillip Goodrum, who is second in the USL Championship Golden Boot race with 12 goals, nine players have scored multiple goals for LouCity in a balanced attack. Taylor Davila leads Louisville with eight assists. Jansen Wilson and Ray Serrano are tied for second on the team in both goals and assists, each tallying six goals and four assists apiece. Louisville will look to add to that red-hot run in its first-ever visit to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, but faces a tough test against an RIFC side that just showed it can handle the USL Championship's elite after its win vs. Charleston. The last time the two clubs faced off, Louisville picked up its first-ever win vs. Rhode Island FC with a 2-1 victory at Lynn Family Stadium on June 11.

Tickets to Saturday's match, along with Single-Game Tickets, Group Tickets, the Family 4-Pack and 2026 Season Ticket Deposits are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling 401-955-RIFC (7432) or by visiting rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.







