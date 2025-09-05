Match Preview | Charleston vs. Indy

Published on September 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Charleston Battery return home to kick off the new month against Indy Eleven on Sat., Sept. 6, in Week 27 of the USL Championship regular season. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the match will stream on ESPN+ and air locally on Palmetto Sports Network.

Charleston and Indy meet for the second time this year. The Battery claimed a 1-3 win in the first fixture back in April, with MD Myers bagging a brace in just nine minutes and Arturo Rodriguez scoring a golazo in the second half.

The Battery (15W-5L-2D, 47pts) are aiming to bounce back this weekend after suffering a 1-0 road loss to Rhode Island FC last Saturday. It was a cagey occasion at Centreville Bank Stadium, and a JJ Williams goal in the second half proved to be the difference. The Battery had their chances and held roughly 67% possession during the game, but could not find a way through.

Indy (7W-10L-5D, 26pts) are looking to build momentum from their 0-2 Wednesday win over Hartford Athletic. On the road against one of the hottest teams in the league as of late, the Eleven started the game strong against Hartford. Jack Blake put them ahead 0-1 in just the 2nd minute, and a tally in the second half by Maalique Foster sealed the result. It's the second consecutive game where Indy scored within the opening three minutes.

Looking at the Eastern Conference table, Charleston are in second and Indy are in eighth.

Storylines of the Match

Recent History - Through the 2023 regular season, Indy dominated the all-time series against the Battery and held a 4W-2L-2D record. However, the fixture has been all Charleston since the Battery's 5-0 thumping of Indy in the 2023 Playoffs. The Battery are on a four-game winning streak against Indy, including that postseason triumph, winning by a combined margin of 17-3 across the results. Charleston now holds a 6W-4L-2D record in the all-time series going into this weekend.

Playoff Implications - Saturday will impact the postseason ambitions for both teams. Charleston are looking to officially punch their ticket to the 2025 Playoffs with a win or draw, in addition to their bid for their Players' Shield, a race in which they are currently four points behind. For Indy, they have ascended to the final playoff spot and will be aiming to maintain their spot above the bottom four.

Top Shot-Stoppers - This weekend's match will also see some of the league's best goalkeepers in action at Patriots Point. Charleston's Luis Zamudio and Indy's Hunter Sulte are currently ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, in saves in the Championship.

Myers vs. Indy - MD Myers has found the back of the net against a lot of teams, but games against Indy seem to bring out the best from the striker. Myers has scored in every match he's played against Indy, four tallies across three contests, tied for his most against a single Championship side (Tampa Bay Rowdies). It will be a trend to keep an eye on as Myers has recorded two goals and one assist in his past four appearances, and is the club's overall leader in goals scored this year (14).

Martinez Faces Former Club - Current Battery forward Douglas Martinez could play against his former suitors for the first time this weekend. Martinez joined Charleston in the offseason after starring for Indy in the previous two seasons, but did not feature in the first game back in April.

Ex-Battery Players Return - On the other side, a pair of former Charleston players will be making their returns to the Lowcountry. Patrick Hogan (2021-22) and Romario Williams (2016-17) currently suit up for Indy and have put together productive campaigns so far. Hogan is second in the league in clearances per 90 (9.1) and Williams' five goals are tied for second-most on the team.

Ycaza Approaches Milestone - Emilio Ycaza is nearing 150 appearances in the USL Championship regular season. Heading into Saturday, the midfielder has played in 148 regular season matches.

Rubio on International Duty - The Battery will temporarily be without the services of Rubio Rubín, who departed for the Guatemala national team following the Rhode Island match. Rubín and Los Chapines are set to begin the final round of Concacaf qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, opening up with games against El Salvador on September 4 and Panama on September 8. The qualification games are spread out through mid-November, and Guatemala are vying for their first-ever World Cup berth.

Kick Childhood Cancer Night - On Saturday, the club will be recognizing Kick Childhood Cancer Night at Patriots Point, as September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The players will be wearing special gold warmup jerseys, which will be autographed and auctioned off after the match. The auction is currently live, and proceeds benefit the Rachel Jean Edwards Pediatric Oncology Fund with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.

From the Training Ground

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. Indy Eleven

Saturday, September 6 - 7:30 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Saturday's match will stream on ESPN+ domestically and through the league's YouTube channel for free internationally. It will also air on local television on Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network, channel WCSC 5.3 (SD) and WZCH-TV 35.3 (HD) in Charleston. Check with your TV provider for the exact channel number.

A limited amount of tickets for Saturday are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







