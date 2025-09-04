Riverhounds Classic Kicks off New Youth Season

Published on September 4, 2025

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







In what has become an annual tradition, the 2025-26 competitive year for Riverhounds Development Academy teams kicked off last weekend with the fifth playing of the Riverhounds Classic from Aug. 29-31 at AHN Montour, Highmark Stadium and venues around the region.

A grand total of 98 teams participated hailing from Maryland, New York, Ohio and West Virginia, in addition to in-state teams and the RDA's own sides. Champions were crowned in both boys and girls divisions across age groups from U9 to U14/15. (See below for a list of winners and photo gallery.)

Making the event a success once again started with Pittsburgh Sports & Exhibition Authority, who continues to support all three annual events in the Riverhounds Tournament Series. Organizers also wish to thank the Tournament Series' sponsors - Coen Markets, King Orthodontics, Las Palmas Pittsburgh and Mammotion - for their contributions toward making last weekend's tournament another excellent event.

Lastly, another heartfelt thanks goes out from the tournament organizers to all the coaches, volunteers, facilities staff and others who made hosting the three-day event possible.

2025 Riverhounds Classic Winners

Boys

U9 Elite - RDA 2017 Pre-ECNL RL

U10 Elite - RDA 2016 Pre-ECNL

U10 Premier - RDA Connellsville 2016/17

U11 Elite - RDA North Huntingdon 2015

U11 Championship - Manta United SC 2015 Pre-ECNL

U11 Premier - Mountaineer United SC 2015

U12 Elite - Manta United SC 2014 Pre-ECNL

U12 Championship - Canton Akron United Force 2014 Pre-ECNL

U12 Premier - Victory SC 2014

U13 Elite - Manta United SC 2013 ECNL

U13 Championship - RDA Connellsville 2013

U14 Elite - RDA 2012 ECNL

U14 Championship - Pittsburgh Independence FC 2012

U14/15 Elite - Manta United SC 2011

Girls

U9 Elite - RDA 2017 Pre-ECNL

U10 Elite - RDA North Huntingdon 2016

U9/10 Championship - RDA 2016 Prep

U11 Elite - Pittsburgh Independence FC 2015

U11 Championship - RDA Connellsville 2015

U12 Elite - Manta United SC 2014 Pre-ECNL

U13 Elite - Manta United SC 2013 Pre-ECNL

U14 Elite - Pittsburgh Independence FC 2012







