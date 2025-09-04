Lexington SC Hosts North Carolina FC Amid Tight Playoff Race

Published on September 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is looking to bounce back on Friday night vs. North Carolina FC after its three-match winning streak was snapped last weekend in frustrating fashion.

Lexington is coming off a 1-0 loss in Las Vegas, a match in which it did not allow a single shot on target yet dropped all three points due to an own goal in the 17' minute - an unusual statistic to say the least.

Thankfully for the Lexington faithful, the Lads in Green's record at home in 2025 could suggest a rebound. The club has posted a 5W-2L-4D record at LSC Stadium and currently rides a five-match unbeaten streak at home.

Heading into Week 27, the Western Conference is as tight as it gets. Only three points separate fourth place from ninth - from hosting a home playoff match to missing postseason action entirely.

Lexington currently sits in seventh, tied on points with Orange County SC - next Friday's opponent - and needing only three points to be in possession of a home playoff match once again.

In six matches vs. Eastern Conference opponents this season, Lexington has posted a 1W-2L-2D record and gone 1W-0L-2D at home.

The match is presented by Celsius. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. EST.

SCOUTING NORTH CAROLINA FC

North Carolina FC enters the match with a 10W-8L-3D record and sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. It is a club that scores in bunches, tied for the seventh-most goals in the league (33). It has also only been shut out twice all season.

The visitors have gone 4W-5L-1D away from home during the 2025 campaign, conceding 13 times while netting 11 goals of their own.

Last time out, NCFC was shellshocked after leading Hartford Athletic 2-1 late in the match before an own goal in the 86' minute and a Hartford winner in the 90+3' sealed its fate.

Pedro Dolabella leads the club with seven goals. Mikey Maldonado paves the way with eight assists while goalkeeper Jake McGuire ranks 11th in the USL Championship with 46 saves.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Friday night's match marks the fourth meeting between Lexington SC and North Carolina FC - the first since 2023 when both sides competed in League One. North Carolina won the first and third contests while the second resulted in a draw.

North Carolina's Oalex Anderson, Louis Perez, Raheem Somersall, Mikey Maldonado, Rafa Mentzingen and Jaden Servania were all in the 18 the last time the two clubs squared off on October 7, 2023.

No Lexington players from that match are still on the squad.

$1.50 BEER NIGHT

Fans in attendance can purchase cans of Coors Light and Miller Lite for just $1.50.

COLLEGE NIGHT

It will be College Night at Lexington SC Stadium where fans are encouraged to show their school spirit all night long.

At halftime, four college students will be selected to participate in an on-field jersey race. The winner will receive a $1,000 prize, courtesy of Celsius. Sign-ups will be at the table near the Celsius booth, located inside the ARH Gate. A valid student ID must be presented to be eligible to compete.

Additionally, two prize giveaways will be announced at halftime - a pair of Apple AirPods Max and a Stanley cooler.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be aired locally on FOX 56 and streamed nationally on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.